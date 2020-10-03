Hollywood star’s Austin house hits market for $1.85 million, plus more top stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Hollywood star’s charming Bouldin Creek house hits market for $1.85 million. A 180-year-old home, in Bouldin Creek, built by Conrad Hilton, and owned by Elijah Wood is on the market, but it'll cost ya. This four-bedroom and four-and-half-bathroom classic Victorian has recently undergone both interior and exterior renovations and is located in the heart of South Austin for $1.8 million.

2. Iconic Texas department store emerges from bankruptcy with new owners. Texas' iconic Neiman Marcus has come through its bankruptcy proceedings — although not entirely unscathed. Read what's next for the department store.

3. One of Austin's weirdest homes mushrooms onto the market for $2.2 million. The Sand Dollar House — also known as the Mushroom House and the Nautilus House — is perhaps the weirdest house along Lake Travis, even earning a spot on the Austin Weird Homes Tour.

4. Former teen heartthrob is latest Hollywood celeb trading LA for Austin. James Van Der Beek, the former (and some argue current) heartthrob, is heading to the Austin area. He and his family announced on social media that they were trading Hollywood for the Hill Country.

5. 7 things to know in Austin food right now: Revered local sushi spot shutters. One of Austin's critically acclaimed sushi restaurants has rolled its final hand roll. Get that scoop, plus everything else you need to know about Austin food.