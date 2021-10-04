ACL Fest’s anticipated first weekend brings magical music moments back to Austin

After an unfortunate gap year due to the global pandemic, Austin City Limits Music Festival came roaring back October 1-3, playing host to tens of thousands of attendees. It would be an understatement to say that a city which takes such pride in its love for music desperately needed the return of ACL.

Tested by soggy weather and a delayed opening on day one, the festival proved that when all else fails, the city of Austin will always rally around live music.

