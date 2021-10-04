ACL Fest’s anticipated first weekend brings magical music moments back to Austin

After an unfortunate gap year due to the global pandemic, Austin City Limits Music Festival came roaring back October 1-3, playing host to tens of thousands of attendees. It would be an understatement to say that a city which takes such pride in its love for music desperately needed the return of ACL.
Tested by soggy weather and a delayed opening on day one, the festival proved that when all else fails, the city of Austin will always rally around live music.
While the Lady Bird Stage belonged to Billie Eilish on Saturday, Doja Cat’s support slot was a perfect billing for the thousands of fans waiting for the headliner.
Houston’s very own Megan Thee Stallion remarked how great it was to be back in Texas. Catch her during weekend two of the fest on the Honda Stage at 6 pm on Friday, October 8.
No stranger to theatrics, Machine Gun Kelly gave the crowd and festival organizers a bit of a scare as he climbed the scaffolding toward the end of his set.
Closing out the weekend on the Lady Bird Stage, Tyler the Creator and his one-man show entertained the crowd for an hour-and-a-half.
The vintage-sounding quartet Greta Van Fleet soaked up the rays on what lead singer Josh Kiszka called the "Sun Stage."
Los Angeles native Phoebe Bridgers is having quite a moment this year, amassing over 1 million followers on Instagram and 5.6 million listeners monthly on Spotify. Bridgers is back at Zilker Park on Saturday, October 9, but not before gracing the stage of Stubb’s on Friday as part of the festival’s Late Night scheduling.
For those festivalgoers who needed something a little more danceable than Billie Eilish, Australian trio Rufus du Soul provided an electrifying set to close out Saturday night’s Honda Stage.
Charley Crockett and his classic country sound made Austin proud — and showed why this songwriter is a bonafide star.
"Gangster Gibbs" made his T-Mobile Stage crowd wait close to 15 minutes before making an appearance, but the crowd was more than ready thanks to his DJ, Ralph, who played a medley of hits to get things going.
Mark Rebillet, the self-proclaimed "Loop Daddy," has had quite a last 18 months, finding a large audience on TikTok. Known for improvising his music on the spot, Rebillet and his robe are a huge draw both nationally and internationally.
The typically more passive Moses Sumney put on an energetic and emotional set Friday on the Miller Lite Stage.
Marie Ulvin Ringheim’s girl in red drew a surprisingly large crowd for a 2:20 spot, partially thanks to Billie Eilish fans who arrived at the park early to secure their spot, but also thanks to her large following on social media, which has propelled her career this year.
Austin’s very own Dayglow took to the VRBO Stage on Saturday to an enthusiastic crowd, some of whom were recently treated to the band’s sold-out show at Stubb’s.
Keeping things local, TC Superstar made their festival debut Sunday on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage. The octet is riding high after the release of their latest album, As Seen on TV.
Band of Horses knew they were playing to a rather new — and young — audience waiting for Greta van Fleet and Tyler the Creator, but the veteran band made the best of the opportunity.
Playing one of the most talked-about sets of weekend one, Dermot Kennedy is a must-see when he performs on the VRBO Stage this Friday, October 8 at 7 pm.
Louisville boys White Reaper gave the crowd nothing but good, old-fashioned rock ’n' roll for an hour.
Israeli electro-pop artist Noga Erez played a hot 1 pm set on Sunday afternoon in the face of the sun on the T-Mobile Stage. You can catch a slighly cooler set from Erez during her Late Night show at the Scoot Inn on Saturday, October 9.
Jack Harlow, the Saturday night closer on the Miller Lite Stage could have easily been on either of the main stages in the support slot. Harlow’s young crowd was one of the largest outside of the main stages.
ACL Fest lights up Zilker Park again this Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October10.