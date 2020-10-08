Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Tune into the first-ever virtual edition of ACL Fest, take a spooky socially distanced tour, or enjoy a theatrical performance from home. Here are the top five things to do in and around Austin this weekend.

Friday, October 9

ACL Fest 2020

We may not be heading to Zilker Park sporting our best festival looks, but the show will go on for ACL Fest in a whole new way this weekend. Starting October 9 and running through October 11, you can tune into a special virtual version of the festival each night at 7:05 pm, featuring an array of favorite performances from past festivals. Stream the event for free from the ACL Fest website or YouTube.

The Vortex presents Odyssey: Underworld

The mythical world of the Greek gods is brought to life in this virtual production, which takes audiences on a journey to the underworld. The unique event features both pre-recorded and live moments, and each showing will feature a rotating the cast of The Vortex performers. There are shows on October 9 and 10. Purchase tickets online to receive streaming access.

The City of Georgetown presents Ghost Tours on the Square

Head to Georgetown for a spooky ghost hunting tour through downtown. Beginning at the Williamson Museum, the hour-and-a-half tour includes thrilling stories and a look at the city's haunted establishments, led by a costumed guide. Each tour group is limited to 15 people, and social distancing and masks are required.

Saturday, October 10

Fall Mini Market at South Congress Hotel

The Mini Market returns to South Congress Hotel for the first time since early 2020 with a small, safe shopping experience for locals to enjoy. The indoor-outdoor, family-friendly event will feature 20 vendors over the course of two days and showcase a variety of unique, handmade, small batch goods. Capacity is limited, and masks are required indoors. Admission is free.

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Asleep at the Wheel

Two local music forces team up for a new virtual concert experience. Asleep at the Wheel, the famed Austin country band known for hits like "Miles and Miles of Texas" and "The Wheel," will perform live with the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Purchase tickets on the event website to receive access to the Virtual Concert Hall before the show begins.