Austin suburb unveils massive new hub for restaurants, plus more top stories

This Leander development is poised to become a massive entertainment hub. Photo courtesy of Tynberg LLC

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin suburb announces massive new hub for restaurants and entertainment. Northline, an $800 million development currently under construction in Leander, made a big announcement this week. The HUB, a food, beverage, and entertainment venue, is slated to be the project’s lead retail tenant. It will feature restaurants, bars, shops, patio space, and even an events stage.

2. Influential Austin entrepreneur named youngest member of prestigious AdAge 40 Under 40AdAge has named 19-year-old Austinite Ava McDonald to its annual 40 Under 40 list — the youngest person to earn the honor this year.

3. Unstoppable Austin restaurant group opens tiny cafe with big-name address. Uncover the big story behind Little Brother SoCo, a new coffee and kolache shop from an all-star Austin hospitality group.

4. Austin survey predicts major shift in the future of working from home. Austinites enjoy working from home so much that most of us predict we won't return full-time to the office even after the pandemic ends. 

5. New open-air food truck park pulls into Tarrytown with tacos and coffee. A new food truck park is coming to Tarrytown, dishing out tacos, coffee, and socially distant seating.

