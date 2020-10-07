New open-air food truck park pulls into Tarrytown with tacos and coffee

Despite its proximity to downtown, Tarrytown has never boasted a boon of restaurants and cafes. Sure, there is Mozart's, the Beer Plant, and that Starbucks on Exposition, but other than that? Not much. So, it comes as particularly pleasant news to hear that not only is the neighborhood getting new food options, but they're coming from some of the top taco and coffee purveyors in Austin.

Littlefield's Coffee + Tacos, an open-air taco park, is rolling into 2401 Winsted Ln. later this month, bringing Medici Roasting and Veracruz All Natural to the west side of Mopac. The name, says a rep, is a nod to the open-air concept and the land's former owner Clyde Littlefield, the one-time University of Texas football coach.

The family-friendly destination will feature a 5,750-square-foot patio, walk-up windows for both coffee and tacos, outdoor seating areas, and a "little field" for kids to play while the adults sip their lattes.

Though there is limited parking, just eight spaces onsite, a release notes that there is street parking available nearby.

The taco park will open in phases, with Medici launching on October 12, followed by Veracruz All Natural on October 22. Medici, the Austin mini chain launched in 2006 by Michael and Alison Vaclav, will offer its full coffee menu, as well as pastries and other food options.

At Veracruz, owners Reyna and Maritza Vazquez will also offer their signature tacos — including the lauded migas — as well as quesadillas and a kids' menu.

Bringing Littlefield's to life was a community effort led by David and Lauren Kanne, who worked with neighbors and eventually tapped local architecture firm Thoughtbarn to help develop the idea.

“The Tarrytown neighborhood is such a special community of family and friends. We are excited to have one more place to connect and share life together,” said Lauren Kanne in a release.

Littlefield's will be open daily. Medici will open from 7 am-3 pm, Sunday through Saturday. Veracruz will open 8 am-3 pm, Monday through Friday, and 8 am-8 pm, Saturday and Sunday.