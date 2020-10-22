Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Stay in and stream scary cinema or enjoy a night of music under the stars. Whatever your interests, these local and virtual events are the top things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, October 22

ZACH Theatre presents Songs Under the Stars

ZACH Theatre's fall outdoor concert series continues with live performances for audiences of all ages. This weekend’s production shines a spotlight on iconic female artists of the 1970s including Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Janis Joplin. Hits like "Me and Bobby McGee" will be performed by Leslie McDonel, Olive Nice, and Laura Benedict. To reserve a table, visit the ticketing website. The '70s Female Rockstars performances go through October 25, and series programming continues through November 8.

Nightmare on Willie Nelson Boolevard: A Haunted Tour of ACL Live

Go backstage at ACL Live for a mysterious tour featuring Halloween-inspired tricks and treats around every corner. Guests can witness musical performances from "beyond the grave" by the likes of the late Johnny Cash and Stevie Ray Vaughan, plus behind-the-scenes stories and iconic rock photography. Pre-entry health checks and face masks are required. Tour slots are available through October 31.

Friday, October 23

No Border Wall Coalition presents Rock the Border, Stop The Wall

Musicians, artists, and activists come together in the spirit of unity and civic engagement for this virtual concert. A star-studded lineup of Texas and Latin music artists are set to grace the stage in an effort to encourage voter turnout among border communities. Featured performers include Black Pumas, Ozomatli, La Santa Cecilia, Grupo Fantasma, Aloe Blacc & Maya Jupiter, Gina Chavez, and others. Register on the event website for the free concert to receive streaming access.

Pioneer Farms presents Un-boo-lievable Pumpkinfest

Celebrate fall with the family and a plethora of pumpkins at Pioneer Farms. This year’s Halloween-inspired festivities include ghost tours, a historic site walking tour, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Dia de Los Muertos exhibits, evening bonfires, and more. Pumpkins will be available for purchase, and families can carve their own masterpieces onsite. Guests who prefer late-night thrills can participate in solving a themed mystery at the historic Bell House every night from 7-11 pm. Face masks and social distancing rules will be enforced throughout the event. Open to the public through October 31.

Austin School of Film presents Sips & Cinema: Mexican Horror

Tune in for an evening of Mexican horror cinema and boozy cocktails. This installment of the ongoing Austin School of Film Sips & Cinema virtual series will highlight hair-raising Mexican films accompanied by real-time discussions with artist Ana Armengod and step-by-step mixology instructions. Although admission is free, a minimum $5 donation is encouraged.