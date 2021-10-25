Levitation fest summons psychedelic sounds to Austin stages for 4 days of music

The Austin City Limits Music Festival may have dominated the start of October, but it’s Levitation (formerly known as Austin Psych Fest) that will bring the month to a raucous close across a bevy of venues, including the Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies, Stubb’s, Hotel Vegas, Empire, and Scholz Garten. Check out our recommendations below.

By the way, four-day passes and a handful of individual shows are sold out, but there’s still plenty to get in on at the fest.

The Sword at Empire Control Room & Garage – Wednesday, October 27

Austin’s own The Sword, who recently returned from being on hiatus, is playing Levitation’s kickoff party this Wednesday, October 27 at Empire Control Room & Garage. Joining the celebrated metal act across two stages will be an equally good (and diverse) set of rock acts, including Red Fang, Nothing, Starcrawler, Frankie Rose, Here Lies Man, and Enumclaw. Tickets for this show are $25.

The Octopus Project at Scholz Garten – Thursday, October 28

Head to Scholz Garten this Thursday, October 28 for a bill that’s topped by The Octopus Project and features support from locals Deep Time and Botany, plus NYC’s Moon Kissed. For those seeking a lineup with acts that have quality pop sensibilities, this one is definitely for you. Tickets are $20.

The Black Angels at Stubb’s – Friday, October 29

Levitation creators and local purveyors of psych rock The Black Angels are set to headline Stubb’s this Friday, October 29. This is a huge bill that also includes Kikagaku Moyo (from Tokyo, Japan), A Place to Bury Strangers, Ringo Deathstarr, and Ami Dang. Bring earplugs. Tickets for this show start at $45.

Andy Shauf at the Mohawk – Saturday, October 30

If you’re wanting something a good bit quieter than the rest of the festival’s offerings, then you should hit the Mohawk this Saturday, October 30. Both of the acts on the bill, Canada’s Andy Shauf and locals Sun June, have put out intimate (and fantastic) albums this year. Tickets for this show are $26.50.

Japanese Breakfast at Stubb’s – Sunday, October 31

One of 2021’s biggest, most celebrated albums is Jubilee, and it’s from Japanese Breakfast. Don’t miss the acclaimed act at Stubb’s on Halloween, Sunday, October 31, alongside Sasami and locals Sweet Spirit. General admission tickets are $37.50, and there’s also a deluxe option available at $137.50.

Golden Dawn Arkestra at Empire Control Room & Garage – Sunday, October 31

Local label Space Flight Records is throwing a party to wrap up Levitation on Sunday, October 31. The lineup is massive, with Golden Dawn Arkestra headlining and support provided by Calliope Musicals, Kalu and the Electric Joint, Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad, Think No Think, Sailor Poon, Urban Heat, Buffalo Hunt, Jank Sinatra, and Galactic Protector. Expect a costume contest, interactive art installations and more. Tickets are $27.50.