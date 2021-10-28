Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Fall fun continues around Austin in the coming days. See superstars Blake Shelton and Toby Keith perform live, or celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Mexic-Arte Museum. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, October 28

Partners for Education, Agriculture, & Sustainability 10th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Partners for Education, Agriculture, & Sustainability at a family-friendly outdoor bash. Highlights of the event include live music and a silent auction. Food bites will be provided by local eateries such as Emmer & Rye, Sour Duck Market, and Thoroughbread. Guests can also sip on cocktails and drinks provided by Last Stand Brewery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer, and Rambler Sparkling Water. Visit the event website to purchase tickets.

Hotel Ella presents Halloween Movie on the Lawn: Hocus Pocus

Settle in under the stars on the Hotel Ella lawn for a screening of the classic 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus. Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes and bring their own chairs and blankets. Your general admission ticket includes admission to the screening and a caramel apple from The Cupcake Bar. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, October 30

Viva la Vida Fest

Honor and celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a day of cultural activities and family-friendly fun at the Mexic-Arte Museum. Visitors will be able to experience exhibition tours, art activities, a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda mural, and much more. The first 200 guests will receive complimentary pan de muerto, and all children can take home a free papel picado art kit. Virtual activations will also be available. Go to the festival website for a full schedule of events and to buy tickets.

iHeartCountry Festival

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take to the Frank Erwin Center stage during the iHeartCountry Festival. This year’s lineup features performances by Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, and Chase Rice. Visit the ticketing website for more information.

Sunday, October 31

Lone Star Court presents Party Under the Pavilion

Quirky boutique hotel Lone Star Court opens its outdoor space to the public for an afternoon party. The event will feature live music and a pet costume contest in the spirit of the spooky season. Guests can also grub at four food trucks onsite to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the fun. Party admission is free.