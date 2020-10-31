2 Austin bars topple as 48-story apartment tower rises, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 2 popular Austin bars may topple as 48-story apartment tower rises downtown. Two Rainey Street bars face the bulldozer as developers prepare to build yet another residential tower in the popular Austin neighborhood.

2. Former star Austin chef dazzles West Texas with destination restaurant. A former Austin chef is opening an ambitious new restaurant — it's just going to take locals a little longer to get there.

3. Austin's newest amphitheater lights up for special drive-by sneak peek. COVID-19 has taken so much from us this year — including the always fun Creek Show. This year, organizers lit up the newly built Waterloo Amphitheater in downtown for a special drive-by display.

4. West Austin welcomes swanky new Italian beer garden and restaurant. Ciao, bella! A new Boston-meets-Italy-meets-Austin beer garden and restaurant just opened in Bee Cave.

5. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: Iconic doughnut shop rolls into second location. Cult favorite Round Rock Donuts is adding a second location. Next year, doughnut fiends will have two places to score the sweet treats.