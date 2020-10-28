2 popular Austin bars may topple as 48-story apartment tower rises downtown

Two Rainey Street bars face the bulldozer as developers prepare to build yet another residential tower in the popular Austin neighborhood.

The City of Austin has approved demolition permits for properties that house two Rainey Street bars — Craft Pride at 61 Rainey St. and Javelina at 69 Rainey St. Both structures date back to around 1920.

Rainey Ventures owns Craft Pride and Javelina, whose fate is uncertain. A representative of Rainey Ventures couldn’t be reached for comment. For now, the two structures remain standing and the two bars remain open. Craft Pride debuted in 2013 and Javelina in 2011.

The land is being cleared to make way for the 48-story River Street Residences apartment tower. The 505,409-square-foot project will feature 25 penthouse apartments and 384 apartments on lower floors. Amenities will include a swimming pool, a rooftop lounge, and a ground-floor cafe.

The high-rise is being built on parcels where Craft Pride and Javelina currently stand, as well as on an undeveloped plot of land at 60 East Ave.

The developers are Austin-based River Street Partners and High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Trammell Crow. The architect is San Antonio-based Lake Flato. When it was proposed last year, River Street Residences was envisioned as a hotel and residential tower. The hotel component does not appear in plans presented October 26 to the Austin Design Commission.

A spokeswoman for commercial real estate services giant CBRE, which owns Trammell Crow, says the developers aren’t ready to comment yet about when construction on River Street Partners is scheduled to start and be completed.

Earlier this year, CultureMap reported on two other Rainey Street establishments — Bungalow and Container Bar — that are being torn down to make room for a 53-story hotel and apartment tower. As of February, the tower’s developer planned to incorporate Bungalow (92 Rainey St.) and Container Bar (90 Rainey St.) into the project. Both businesses are still open.

Once a low-key neighborhood, Rainey Street — bounded by the I-35 frontage road and East Cesar Chavez Street — has boomed over the past decade with the opening of several bars in converted houses, as well as construction of apartment, hotel, and condo projects.