Susannah Joffe pops into Antone’s, plus more live music to see in Austin right now

A jampacked October — which included ACL Music Fest, Levitation, Formula 1 weekend, and more — has reached its curtain call, which means we can all get back to individual (and more accessible) live music shows again. Check out our local music recommendations for the first half of November.

A Giant Dog at the Mohawk – Friday, November 5

Initially scheduled for the Parish, longtime Austin dynamos A Giant Dog will now play the Mohawk this Friday, November 5. Joining the punk-rock-leaning act will be Go Fever, which just released a noteworthy album titled Velvet Fist, as well as Dregs. Tickets for the show are $15 in advance.

Mark Jensen Music Fest at The Far Out Lounge – Saturday, November 6

The Mark Jensen Music Fest was supposed to take place back in August, but it ultimately got rescheduled to this Saturday, November 6 at The Far Out Lounge. The show, which will celebrate the late Mark Jensen, an important member of Austin’s music scene and co-founder of the ABGB, will feature Sabrina Ellis (Sweet Spirit, A Giant Dog), Leslie Sisson (Moving Panoramas), Corey Baum (Croy & the Boys), Sara Houser (Lowin), Andy Bianculli (Star Parks), and lots more. Doors open at noon. Entry is a $20 suggested donation, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Jensen’s family.

The Bright Light Social Hour at the Mohawk – Saturday, November 6

It’s the 11th anniversary of The Bright Light Social Hour’s self-titled debut, and the indie-rock act is celebrating the occasion with a party at the Mohawk. Copies of the band’s brand-new reissue of the album will be available. Megafauna, Chief Cleopatra, Jane Leo (a new act featuring Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold), and a Walker Lukens DJ set round out the bill. Tickets are $25 in advance.

Lady Dan at Hotel Vegas – Friday, November 12

Head to Hotel Vegas on November 12 for an early show headlined by Lady Dan. Back in April, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Tyler Dozier, put out a wonderfully lush album titled I am the Prophet. Born Again Virgin and Springful will open the evening. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the cover is just $5.

Foxtales at Long Play Lounge East – Saturday, November 13

Foxtales, which is the work of multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Fox, is set to play Long Play Lounge East on Saturday, November 13. Show to up to hear songs from his new pop-enthused EP, Perfect Landing. Otis Wilkins and Shooks are also on the bill. Tickets for this show are $10.

Susannah Joffe at Antone’s – Sunday, November 14

Pop singer Susannah Joffe can be found at Antone’s on Sunday, November 14. If you’ve yet to see this promising young artist, now’s your chance. Show up early to catch The Irons and Photokem. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show.