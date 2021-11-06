Austin welcomes world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. World’s largest community of 3D-printed homes unfolds in Austin. A new Austin neighborhood at an undisclosed location will house 100 3D-printed residences.

2. Luxury travel club jets into Austin with custom getaways via private plane. This jet-setting club has landed in Austin, Dallas, and Houston with “custom-crafted” getaways.

3. South Austin’s new outdoor dog park and bar unleashes fun for everyone. Humans and their four-legged friends will feel right at home at this new spot.

4. Austin and Round Rock zoom onto list of America’s biggest boomtowns. In all, six Texas cities make this booming list.

5. Buzzy coffee brand pours into Austin Whole Foods for first Texas café. Something new is brewing inside Austin’s flagship Whole Foods downtown.