Here's your shot at $10 tickets to Hamilton's upcoming Austin run

Broadway fans, here's your shot at discounted tickets to Hamilton at Bass Concert Hall.

On November 15, producer Jeffrey Seller and Texas Performing Arts announced the return of the coveted Hamilton lottery, in which lucky theatergoers can enter to win $10 tickets to each performance during the smash hit's upcoming Austin run.

Single ticket sales launched earlier this fall, with prices ranging from 49-$179, and premium seating going for $249 and up. But those feeling lucky can try their hand at winning $10 tickets, beginning next Friday, November 26 at 10 am.

The initial digital lottery runs through Thursday, December 2 at noon for the Austin performances taking place December 7-12. Another lottery will then open Friday, December 3 at 10 am and run through Thursday, December 9 for performances December 14-19.

To enter, use the Hamilton App or visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery. Only one entry per person per performance is allowed.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 pm on Thursdays for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners have only one hour to claim and pay for their tickets (you can purchase up to two) after the notification is sent.

Hamilton returns to the Bass Concert Hall stage December 7-19 to officially kick off Broadway in Austin's 2021-2022 season. Other highlights for the upcoming season include Hadestown, January 11-16, 2022; Tootsie, February 22-27, 2022; Disney's The Lion King, April 7-24, 2022; and Mean Girls, closing out the season August 2-7, 2022.