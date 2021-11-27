Austin renters map out plans to move to this city, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin renters map out plans to move to this Texas city, report says. A new report shows one-third of local renters on the move from the Capital City are choosing to relocate to this nearby metro.

2. H-E-B leader gifts $5 million to Texas university for future students. One of the country’s favorite CEOs is making a major investment in Texas college students.

3. Former Torchy’s CEO spices up Austin market with $7.5 million mansion. The hot property even features a “damn good” game room adorned with the Torchy’s baby devil mural.

4. Tech giant to bring ‘economic tsunami’ to sleepy Austin suburb with $17 billion factory. It’s official: Samsung has selected this Williamson County community for its new chip plant. Here’s what to expect.

5. Austin’s COTA reveals thrilling attractions for intensified amusement park in 2022. The local entertainment destination is taking amusement to the next level.