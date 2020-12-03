Home » Entertainment
Yuk it Up

Comedy legend Dave Chappelle taps Joe Rogan for surprise 10-show Austin residency

Dave Chappelle taps Joe Rogan for surprise 10-show Austin residency

By
Dave Chappelle
He's baaaaaaaack. Photo courtesy of Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is returning to Austin for a 10-show residency at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater. The legendary comedian returns to Austin December 8-20, less than one month after surprising the Capital City with three performances, also as Stubb's.

Joining Chappelle for five of the dates is Austin's newest celebrity resident, Joe Rogan. The comedian, podcaster, and former Fear Factor host (remember that show?) will join Chappelle during the December 8, 9, 11, 15, and 16 performances. The rest of the dates promise "friends," but no other names have been confirmed, according to the website.

Tickets to all performances, presented by C3, go on sale Friday, December 4, at noon. Like all Chappelle shows, expect tickets to sell out fast. (When he surprised Austin with a performance at the Paramount in October 2019, tickets sold out in six minutes.)

To maintain social distancing, Stubb's is implementing a table policy, so the $250 tickets must be sold in increments in four, six, or eight. Attendees will be required to take a rapid test before entry. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund, according to C3's website. 

All members of the table must be present to enter the show, and like all Chappelle performances, absolutely no cellphones are allowed. If you're caught with one during the performance, you will be immediately ejected from the venue.

Read These Next
A Christmas Story Ralphie Santa
Paramount Theatre unwraps holiday film series brimming with favorites
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon partners to donate $15,000 to struggling Austin theater
Moontower Comedy and Oddity Festival 2016 Maria Bamford
Austin comedy fest reschedules again but promises big laughs in 2021