6 Hill Country towns with Hallmark-worthy holiday lights, plus more top stories

1. 6 magical Hill Country towns with Hallmark-worthy holiday light displays. This year, grab the family (or members of your quarantine bubble) and hit the road for Hallmark-worthy light celebrations sure to get you in the holiday spirit. This handy guide starts in Marble Falls and circles all around the Hill Country for a festive road trip.

2. Comedy legend Dave Chappelle taps Joe Rogan for surprise 10-show Austin residency. Dave Chappelle just can't get enough of Austin. Less than one month after he surprised Austinites with three shows at Stubb's, he's coming back to the Red River venue for a 10-day residency.

3. Austin drive-thru and walkable holiday light displays to keep spirits bright. Don't feel like driving through the Hill Country? That's cool — there are still plenty of holiday light spectaculars taking place right here in the Capital City.

4. Shoppers in this Austin suburb are among biggest holiday spenders in U.S. It appears that Santa (and delivery drivers) will be hauling sleighs full of gifts to homes in the Austin area this holiday season.

5. Fire at legendary Austin barbecue restaurant damages city's oldest pit. An early morning fire broke out on Tuesday at House Park Bar-B-Que, damaging Austin's oldest barbecue pit.