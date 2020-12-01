Home » Restaurants + Bars
Fire at legendary Austin barbecue restaurant damages city's oldest pit

By Rebecca Flores, KVUE Staff
House Park Bar-B-Que fire
The fire began after midnight on December 1, says AFD. Photo courtesy of Austin Fire Department

KVUE — Austin fire crews are trying to figure out what started a fire that damaged a legendary barbecue restaurant.

The fire happened after midnight December 1 at House Park Bar-B-Que on West 12th Street near North Lamar Boulevard.

According to the Austin Fire Department, 30 firefighters responded to put out the fire. The department shared photos of the fire on Twitter.

---

To read the full story, head to KVUE News.

