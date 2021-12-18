$3 billion project underway for Austin’s ‘second downtown,’ plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. New $3 billion project in Austin’s ‘second downtown’ is officially underway. Construction has begun on a 66-acre master-planned community near The Domain, a dramatic addition to Austin’s “second downtown.”

2. ‘Coolest’ Airbnb in Texas makes waves in surprising Austin suburb, says Condé Nast Traveler. Austinites don’t have to travel far to experience the coolest lodging in Texas, a geodesic dome named “Black Beauty.”

3. 8 things to know in Austin food right now: Longtime Southern restaurant set to shutter. The oldest locally owned restaurant at The Domain will close permanently at the first of the year.

4. Growing Austin suburb branches out with $400 million hotel, convention, and retail complex. The mayor calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the city.

5. Iconic Southwestern restaurant fires up location in hot Austin suburb. Austin favorite Z’Tejas is grilling up Tex-Mex, margaritas, and more for one of the area’s hottest suburbs.