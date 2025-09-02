Cool Jobs
Austin City Limits Fest organizers drum up jobs at 2025 career fair
Austinites interested in helping run the complicated machine behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival have a way in coming up at the second annual ACL Fest Career Fair. The fair will be held by festival organizers C3 Presents at Austin Community College District’s (ACC) Highland Campus on September 3, from 11 am to 2 pm.
ACC Career Services helped develop the free job fair, which aims to close the gap between students or community members and live music professionals. Even though it's held at ACC, attendees don't have to be ACC students. Employment opportunities are also not limited to ACL Fest, since C3 also organizes the Austin Food & Wine Festival, Sips & Sounds Music Festival, and Two Step Inn.
According to a press release, attendees can meet C3 Presents departments and music festival vendors and learn about possible career opportunities. Vendors include "event security and staffing, food and beverage operations, guest services, ticketing, marketing, broadcast and video production, staging, lighting, and venue management." Some recognizable venues including the Moody Center and Stubb’s Bar-B-Q have signed up.
“Festivals rely on thousands of people working behind the scenes in roles that most fans never see,” said C3 Presents COO Emmett Beliveau in the release. “The ACL Fest Career Fair is about shining a light on those jobs and creating pathways into the industry far beyond the stage.”
C3 Presents is based in Austin, but its career fair in Chicago is a bit more established, having kicked off in 2022 to make connections for the Lollapalooza and Sueños festivals. A survey shared in the announcement for Austin's inaugural event in 2024 measured that "over 30 [percent] of respondents were hired or secured an interview during the event" and this year's announcement characterizes the launch as a "success."
“Opportunities like this job fair show the power of partnerships in action. ACC is committed to giving students real-world experiences and meaningful connections that can open doors to exciting careers,” said ACC Career Services director Trish Welch. “Thanks to C3 Presents, our students and job seekers get direct access to industry leaders and a chance to explore what’s possible in live music and entertainment. Together, we’re building pathways that help students turn their passion into a profession.”
ACC's Highland Campus is located at 6106 Highland Campus Dr.