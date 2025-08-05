ACL Fest News
Austin City Limits Music Festival shares full 2025 schedule
Austin's most ambitious festival-goers can start planning in earnest for Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 2025 schedule, taking place between October 3-5 and 10-12, is out now.
Of course Austinites are already lamenting over wanting to be in two places at once; some popular gripes on the Instagram announcement were having to choose between Cage the Elephant and Empire of the Sun on Fridays, The Strokes and Sabrina Carpenter on Saturdays, and John Summit and Doja Cat on Sundays.
Folks could have seen the latter two conflicts coming since early May when the daily lineup was announced. The top two billed acts always happen at the same time. Thankfully the offsetting of start times does mean that although guests can't make the entirety of both headliners, they can make most of each before switching over.
Of note among local performers is rising country star Dylan Gossett's time slot from 4:30-5:30 pm on both Fridays. This will be Gossett's ACL Fest debut, and that's an impressive time slot for a local first-timer. Gossett just released his debut album, Westward, on July 18 to critical acclaim. The New York Times Popcast has named him an artist to watch, and Billboard calls him "A formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential."
Tickets to ACL Fest are still available, ranging from single-day passes on Fridays and Sundays both weekends, to three-day VIP passes for both weekends. Saturday day passes, three-day general admission, and three-day general admission plus passes are all sold out or waitlisted.