Festival Photos
ACL Fest 2024 photos: The Marías, a surprise visit from Willie Nelson
Thematically, the story of Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival was heat — both when it comes to temperature and the set that superstar Chappell Roan delivered. It was undoubtedly challenging; Sunday broke a record for latest triple digit temperature reading in Austin's recorded history.
As usual, ACL attendees powered through and were rewarded with blistering sets from Dua Lipa, Blink-182, and Chappell Roan, plus two surprise appearances by Wille Nelson. Sunday party people were even treated to a rare falling comet during the Pink Pony Club President’s sunset performance.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite moments from Weekend Two. If you missed Weekend One's photos, those are here. For deeper coverage of some of our favorite sets, check out our highlights list.
She made it! Two weekends in a row, even! Come Sunday, long forgotten were the woes of Chappell Roan's rescheduled set, which the festival did to accommodate the pop-sensation’s skyrcoket in popularity.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
There was a period in his story were Sturgill Simpson faced a serious challenge when he ruptured his vocal chords in late 2021. He showed the crowd on Sunday that he was back in full force, shredding his way through a 15-song set on the Honda stage.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
After making her way around Austin prior to her Weekend One performance, Dua Lipa hit the town again, showing up at Barton Springs, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, and the iconic Donn’s Depot for some country dancing. The British star further showed her love for Austin by donning at UT jersey late in her Saturday headlining set.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The crowd at the American Express stage on Friday night erupted into a frenzy when right out of the gate, Chris Stapleton brought on the king of country, Willie Nelson, treating the audience to “Whisky River” and “Bloody Mary Morning." Nelson also made a guest appearance during country-crooner Orville Peck’s Sunday afternoon performance.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Without a doubt, the real winners of this year’s ACL Fest were the fans, who endured record-breaking heat and long, dusty days to see their favorite artists. Austin City Limits has been and still remains a festival for the people.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
California pop act Cannons had the benefit of inheriting a Chappell Roan crowd, landing the slot before Roan played at 6:45 pm. The downside was facing the burning Texas sun, but it was more than apropos when the banded ended their set with their hit song “Fire For You."Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Psych funk sensations Khurangbin were back at ACL for a second weekend on Saturday and once again, bassist Laura Lee donned a spectacular outfit. The band hypnotically ran through 11 songs before ending with a surprise cover of George Strait’s “All My Ex's Live in Texas."Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The vibe at the T-Mobile stage reached a fever pitch leading up to Reneé Rapp’s Saturday show. Fans lined the rails with signs and homemade T-shirts supporting the Broadway star, who played Regina George in the musical Mean Girls.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Hometown soul powerhouses Kalu & the Electric Joint stopped by the Tito’s stage on Sunday, providing not only a shaded moment for fans but a solid 45 minutes of deep-reaching tunes.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Fans waited all of Friday for the Los Angeles quartet to once again grace the T-Mobile stage. Since genres on the various stages didn't clash or compete much with each other, by 7:30 pm the crowd was swollen to the size of what you’d expect at a late-evening main stage.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Australian trio Glass Beams have recently found online success after experiencing a lottery-winning blow-up on TikTok. The masked trio completed the second weekend of their ACL debut Sunday afternoon on the Tito’s stage, with the crowd spilling out beyond the covered footprint.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
It cannot be understated how loyal music fans can be. There really is no other concert situation more grueling than railing for your favorite band at a music festival.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Leon Bridges' custom UT football jersey may have been absent for Weekend Two, but the soul singer was back at the golden hour on the American Express stage on Friday. He opened with 2020’s “Texas Sun,” which perfectly set the vibe for the rest of his set.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Melbourne sweethearts The Paper Kites are no strangers to Austin, having played more intimate venues such as 3Ten, but Weekend Two marked their ACL festival debut when they took to the T-Mobile stage. They moved up a slot in place of Stephen Sanchez, who cancelled his Saturday appearance due to illness earlier that day.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Los Angeles rock band Nico Vega showed no signs of letting the heat get to them on Friday afternoon, playing a sun-facing Miller Lite stage. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Fans of underground rock kings Thrice were on site at the Miller Lite stage to support lead singer Dustin Kensrue’s solo project and their 1:45 pm time slot. Although the music was comparatively a bit more on the tame side, the voice that Thrice fans know deep in their heart was still present.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Loyal fans (and there are millions) have stood by Chappell Roan's side as the pop starlet has endured a rough last few months. They have shown up at festivals making their support known loud and clear, often in record numbers.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Reneé Rapp crowd endured a day full of different genres on the T-Mobile stage, but those who were unfamiliar with Toronto quartet The Beaches seemed to approve overwhelmingly of the attitude and music the band had to offer.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Last weekend, California pop icon Kehlani was slotted in a challenging Sunday spot. Her set began as Chappell Roan’s ended at the other end of the park, but a lot of that crowd either stayed put for Tyler, The Creator or left the festival altogether. Weekend Two’s Miller Lite closer, Red Clay Strays, had it quite a bit easier as the Alabama country-rock band was able to lean not only on their own crowd, but fans of Honda headliner Sturgill Simpson.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
It’s safe to say this was an extremely popular spot throughout Weekend Two.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
That’s a wrap on the 2024's ACL Fest. So, when’s that 2025 lineup dropping?Photo by Daniel Cavazos