Season 51 Schedule
Austin City Limits shares 2026 broadcasts including Reneé Rapp, QOTSA
Austin's most famous TV program is entering the new year with a new slate of performers to wrap up its 51st season. Austin City Limits (ACL) announced the first half of the season in August, and has now wrapped up the 2025-2026 list with Leon Thomas, Queens of the Stone Age, Reneé Rapp, and more.
Jon Batiste, who viewers already knew to look forward to, will wrap up the 2025 broadcasts on December 13. Knowing Batiste, a euphoric and an earnest jazz performer, he'll likely hit a sentimental note and get viewers ready to move on into the mystery of 2026. He'll be backed by a 14-person band.
Next up on January 17 will be Reneé Rapp, who became well-known as Regina George in the 2024 Mean Girls remake. The outspoken lesbian pop singer is gaining a cult following for how candid she is about her identity and views — plus, her chaotic interview style. Rapp will share the broadcast with soul trio Thee Sacred Souls, who bring tunes from their sophomore album, Got A Story To Tell.
On January 24, country and rock take over. First, the bluesy Marcus King Band visits from South Carolina for what a press release calls "their long-awaited ACL premiere," which will feature lots of electric jams and new music from their newest album, Darling Blue. Then the Red Dirt country sound takes the stage with singer-songwriter Wyatt Flores, sharing his lilting twang and gentle instrumentals.
Queens of the Stone Age will rock the broadcast on January 31 for the first time in a decade. The release notes that this is a "rare television appearance" for singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Josh Homme and his bandmates. This will be an intense, multi-act performance — which is right on brand for the theatrical rock group — showing off 2025's Alive in the Catacombs, which was created in tombs under the streets of Paris. They'll be supported by a nine-piece orchestra.
Finally, R&B star Leon Thomas wraps things up February 7. Thomas is currently among the frontrunners for the 2026 Grammy Awards (which will be announced just six days earlier, on February 1); he's nominated for Album of the Year and Best New Artist, plus four other categories. This will be his ACL debut and the setlist will draw from multiple albums including MUTT and his new EP, PHOLKS. Thomas will also welcome singer and rapper Ty Dolla $ign for a guest appearance.
“As we roll out five new episodes, representing at least that many different genres, ACL proves itself once again to be the home for music discovery and a showcase for a new generation of deserving talent,” said longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona in the release. “For 50 years, our stage has hosted past, present and future legends, and these new episodes lean into the future more than ever.”
Anyone can watch ACL broadcasts live on PBS or later on the PBS app. Broadcasts start at 7 pm and last an hour.
Those coming to the season late may want to dig into first set of performances by Finneas, The Marías, Kelsea Ballerini, Charley Crockett, Cam, Samara Joy, Role Model, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, and ACL Hall of Fame inductees My Morning Jacket.
The second half of ACL's Season 51 broadcast schedule is:
- December 13, 2025 Jon Batiste
- January 17, 2026 Reneé Rapp | Thee Sacred Souls
- January 24, 2026 Marcus King Band | Wyatt Flores
- January 31, 2026 Queens of the Stone Age
- February 7, 2026