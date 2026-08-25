Venue Introduction
Name and updated timeline revealed for Austin music venue on Riverside
The live music landscape in Austin's Riverside area is changing rapidly, and the most notable new addition (so far) is taking shape. AEG Presents has announced that United Heritage Hall, a 4,000-capacity live music venue, will open in spring 2027. The project is located at the northwest corner of Riverside Drive and Crossing Place.
The venue was first announced in September of 2024, when Emo's was still the anchor entertainment venue for the neighborhood. Now, Emo's has months left in its tenure on East Riverside Drive, after which it will move back downtown, where it started decades ago, to a location that hasn't been disclosed yet. Its final days south of the Colorado River will be in December.
Work had already started on United Heritage Hall, so named for a partnership between AEG Presents and United Heritage Credit Union, when the Emo's shakeup started to unfold in June. A new venue will replace Emo's, but United Heritage Hall is roughly ten times the size, clocking in at an estimated 65,000 square feet. Though the space itself is much larger, it is still not even close the size of an arena, and a press release announcing the projected opening promises "an intimate, fan-first experience."
United Heritage Credit Union president Michael Ver Schuur pointed out in the release that the year the venue opens, the Austin-founded credit union will be turning 70. He positions the new venue as a celebration of the culture of Central Texas and "an investment in Austin’s future with a gathering place bringing together artists, music fans, and communities for generations to come.”
Since Austinites have already heard of the project, the new updates are mostly limited to the venue's name, partner, and updated opening timeline. (When the venue broke ground, it targeted an opening date in early 2027.)
The release also reveals that the venue will have an Art Deco design sensibility and bathe in some of the "optimism of mid-century design" that followed. In addition to the obvious boasts, like high-quality sound and lighting, the venue will have luxury suites, VIP seating, and other "premium hospitality offerings."
Hopefully the line isn't always that long.Rendering courtesy of AEG Presents
For those who need some extra catching up, the project is part of a mixed-use development called River Park, which spans 109 acres. The venue is the anchor for the development, which will also include 5,000 or more new multifamily residential units and greenbelt access.
"From day one, [United Heritage Credit Union] believed in our vision of a venue that marries Austin’s rich musical legacy with the next chapter of its live music story,” said AEG Southwest region VP Robin Phillips. "United Heritage Hall is the culmination of our team’s tireless work anchored by an unwavering belief that this city deserves another truly iconic room. We cannot wait to open the doors and welcome everyone!"