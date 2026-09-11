One Less Lobster Shack
Austin lobster hot spot Garbo's closing Lamar location after 3 years
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo's is closing one of its locations, leaving only one brick-and-mortar still open. The location at 626 N. Lamar Blvd. will close September 26, says an Instagram post by the business.
The post explains that the business' lease is ending and the team has decided not to renew it. It does not give any insight on the decision not to renew.
Garbo's is known for its Maine and Connecticut-style fresh lobster rolls — not something most people expect to find in an inland Texas city. The ambiance at Garbo's is also more befitting of a New England coastal shack, lending the restaurant a sense of novelty or nostalgia, depending on who's visiting.
In addition to lobster rolls, Garbo's serves other lobster dishes like bisque and mac and cheese, crab rolls, fish and chips, and more.
The casual restaurant is also plugged into the broader dining scene, often bringing its food truck to events for pop-ups or collaborating with other eateries.
Garbo's was started by chef Heidi Garbo, who quickly invited her two sisters, Sam and Hannah, to join her in the business. The East Coast trio has operated a number of Garbo's locations, including the first brick-and-mortar in Wells Branch, which they say was only meant to support the original food truck. There was also a restaurant in Dripping Springs, which closed in January of 2026.
The location that's closing, Garbo's on Lamar, originally opened in 2023. Like the Well's Branch restaurant, it had a somewhat auxiliary role, with a small number of seats and a more limited menu than the restaurant up north.
Only the location at 12709 N. Mopac Expy. remains. The Mopac location was highly anticipated, in part because it replaced a well-known location for Opal Divine’s, and in part because it took two years to make its debut. It's now been open for nearly five years, and the sisters assure diners that it will stay open after Garbo's on Lamar closes. The concept also still includes food trucks, which run on a schedule and can also be rented.
"We’re so grateful to everyone who made this place what it is. We’ll miss it more than we can say," wrote the sisters, punctuating with a heart emoji. "Come see us, have a lobster roll, raise a glass, and help us give Garbo’s on Lamar the send-off it deserves."