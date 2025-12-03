The Blues Live On
Austin Blues Fest announces 2026 lineup with Parliament-Funkadelic
Austinites who feel the winter blues setting in have something else to look forward to when spring arrives: The Austin Blues Festival returns April 25 and 26, with Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, BadBadNotGood, and Eric Johnson at the top of the lineup.
The festival is a revival of an old effort by Antone's Nightclub that's now in its fourth year back. It follows a big year for Antone's, which just celebrated its 50-year anniversary and signed a lease for the next 50 in its current location. However, the festival isn't at Antone's; it'll be held at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. A portion of proceeds from the festival will benefit the park via the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy.
In addition to the big headliners, attendees will see a mix of notable blues, psych, folk and other musicians from home and afar. That includes: Larkin Poe, Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodélicos, The War and Treaty, Chaparelle, Los Amigos Invisibles, D.K. Harrell, Annie & The Caldwells, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra. There will also be second line parades (New Orleans street processions) by Pinettes Brass Band & New Breed Brass Band.
The full lineup is as follows:
Austin Blues Festival 2026 lineup.Graphic courtesy of Austin Blues Festival
"Each year, Austin Blues Festival brings together generations of music lovers and introduces new audiences to our amazing and unique lineup of artists," said Antone's and Blues Fest co-owner Will Bridges in a press release. "Our 2026 programming represents the incredible depth and diversity of music today—from its traditional roots to its modern innovations—and we're thrilled to share this experience with the Austin community and music fans from around the world."
Tickets for two-day entry will go on sale Friday, December 5, at 10 am via austinbluesfestival.com. There will also be add-ons for a private lounge and rooftop terrace, plus garage parking. More details about single day tickets are "coming soon."
“The energy these musicians bring, combined with the emotion and history of the Blues, will make Waterloo Park come alive in ways you simply have to feel to believe," said Waterloo Greenway Conservancy CEO Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette. We are thrilled to welcome the community for a weekend that’s powerful, joyful, and deeply Austin."