Parties to be Proud Of
8 Austin Pride events fabulously supporting the local community
Austin Pride Month has just begun, and locals are is ready to continue celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities. Among the rainbow-colored flags and cocktails, it may be difficult to sort through which events truly align with what Pride Month stands for.
But there are plenty of happenings around Austin that directly give back, whether it’s by supporting LGBTQIA+ creatives, performers, and businesses, or providing a safe and inclusive space to celebrate. From music festivals to community events and drag shows by beloved performers, there is something for all ages in this roundup.
Here are 8 Pride Month events around Austin that celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Pride & Seek at ColdTowne Theater
1700 E. 2nd St., remaining shows August 9-29
For a comedic take on Pride, head over to ColdTowne Theater for Pride & Seek. The hour-long improv performance directed by Liz Brenner and Tess Hermes depicts a queer couple’s effort to reconnect during a Pride Festival where nothing goes according to plan. Showings are every Saturday of August, along with additional Friday shows during Pride Week. Tickets ($13.95) available at coldtownetheater.com.
Big Gay Austin Pride Bazaar at Rain
217 W. 4th St., Sunday, August 17
For folks who want to support local queer businesses and creatives, the Big Gay Austin Pride Bazaar is a must. There’s a special appearance from Plane Jane of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 fame. Little Gay Shop, Miss Barkley's Candles, Spooned by Layne, and Native Nomadic will be among the vendors. The bazaar is free and open to the public. RSVP on Facebook.
Pride & Joy: Annual LGBTQ+ Community Art Celebration
11402 Joy St. (Community Arts Therapy), Saturday, August 23
All ages can enjoy Pride during this community art celebration, fostering themes of belonging and identity. The events offer healing-centered activities such as mosaic-making, jewelry-making, and screen printing. Drag queen Ritzy Bitz will have a glam station, while activists and community leaders will share resources and opportunities to stay connected with the Austin LGBTQIA+ community. The event kicks off at noon and it’s free to attend. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Austin Pride Parade & Festival at Fiesta Gardens
2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., Saturday, August 23
With the theme “Silence = Death," this year’s parade serves as a poignant reminder that Pride is more than just a celebration. Austin Pride announced it’s going back to its roots this year by turning up its activism, featuring only local entertainment, and offering free entry to the festival. Festival gates open at 11 am and the parade starts at 8 pm; carpooling or taking public transportation is encouraged. Find more information at austinpride.org.
Legends of the Night Drag Show at Highland Lounge
404 Colorado St., Saturday, August 23
Enjoy an iconic drag show while supporting LGBTQIA+ Texans. Legends of the Night will be hosted by local drag queen Vylette Ward, featuring Sasha Nicole, Nadine Hughes, Juliana Ross, and Hellena Handbasket. The show starts right after the Pride parade, and all proceeds go to Unite the Fight Austin, which directly supports Kind Clinic and OutYouth, among others. Tickets are not yet available, but keep an eye on Highland Lounge's social media for when they go on sale.
ATX Trans Pride at Cheer Up Charlie's
900 Red River St., Saturday, August 23
ATX Trans Pride is back for a second celebration at beloved queer club Cheer Up Charlie’s with music, featured speakers, comedy, local vendors, and drag performances. The incredibly fun lineup of trans artists includes DJ Amarji King, Texas-based Ed West, Lavender Thug, and many more. The festivities start at 4 pm, and it’s free to attend. RSVP at atxtranspride.com
Shuffle It Up at the Austin Motel
1220 S. Congress Ave., Thursday, August 28
The Austin Motel and Local Queer, an Austin-based, trans-founded organization, have come together for a fun and one-of-a-kind Pride mixer. Shuffle It Up is the chance to match and mingle with other queer folk in Austin, whether looking for new friends, community, or a shot at love. There will be group activities to break the ice, fun games, and drink specials from Rocky’s Bar. RSVP at bunkhousehotels.com.
Now or Never. Louder Together at the 29th Street Ballroom
2906 Fruth St., Sunday, August 31
This music festival-style event by Now or Never will have two stages featuring Austin and Texan musicians like Parker Woodland, Booher, Stella & The Very Messed, and many more. Now or Never is an Austin grassroots organization that brings artists from all over the country together to support and amplify the LGBTQIA+ community. The funds raised will go toward Equality Texas. This is an all-ages matinee show, tickets are ($29) are available at 29thstreetballroom.com.