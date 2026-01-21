It's All In Your Mind
Flaming Lips and Black Angels among Austin Psych Fest 2026 headliners
Among Austin's many festivals, there's something for everyone — even people who find most festivals a little too mainstream. Austin Psych Fest, a staple for indie, psych, and global rock lovers, has announced its next lineup for a May 8-10, 2026 return. Highlights of the three-day, two-stage festival at the Far Out Lounge include headliners the Flaming Lips, the Black Angels, and Thee Sacred Souls.
Austin Psych Fest defines psychedelia "not as a single genre, but as a feeling," according to a press release, explaining the wide range of acts from experimental electronica to shoegaze, cumbia, and much more. Some sounds the festival looks for include 'reverb-soaked guitars, hypnotic rhythms, and adventurous songcraft."
Each day is lightly themed, making it a bit easier for attendees to choose shows they may not already know much about. Friday embodies what most people think of when it comes to psychedelia, with sensory overload courtesy of the Flaming Lips, plus introspective and largely agreeable sounds from Diiv, Austin's own Holy Wave, and more.
Saturday is "darker, heavier, and more hypnotic," as the Black Angels, also from Austin, play their debut album Passover to mark its 20th anniversary. They're also joined by local acts Grocery Bag and Annabelle Chairlegs. Sunday is all about "warmth, groove, and global influence," headed by Californian retro-soul group Thee Sacred Souls, with support from Latin groups including Money Chicha and the local Como Las Movies, plus a DJ set by Adrian Quesada.
Austin Psych Fest 2026 full lineup:
Friday, May 8
- The Flaming Lips
- Diiv
- Momma
- Glare
- Boogarins
- Holy Wave
- Starcleaner Reunion
Saturday, May 9
- The Black Angels perform Passover
- Melody's Echo Chamber
- Ty Segall
- New Candys
- Al Qasar
- Grocery Bag
- Annabelle Chairlegs
- Strange Lot
Sunday, May 10
- Thee Sacred Souls
- LA LOM
- Trish Toledo
- Night Beats
- Dumbo Gets Mad
- Money Chicha
- Como Las Movies
- DJ Adrian Quesada
More acts are set to be announced soon.
Since Psych Fest is such a visual affair — including some made live in the sound booth — organizers are sure to credit the visual artists involved on the lineup. This year, there will be visuals and art installations by:
- TV Eye
- Mad Alchemy
- Drip//Cuts
- Shelushy
- Attic Space
- Slim Reaper
- Bill Gazer
- Church of the Eternal Sun
- Fever Dream
- El Taller De Piyamas
- Cosmic Dommy
Three-day passes (starting at $278.12), two-day passes (starting at $185.42), and single-day tickets (starting at $98.27) are available now at eventim.us. Buyers may have to wait to enter the website. Prices are currently at their first tier. Deluxe upgrades and hotel packages are also