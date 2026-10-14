It's a Toss Up
Austin Celtic Festival marks 30 years with international Highland Games
The Austin Celtic Festival & Highland Games, an annual tradition at the living history village Pioneer Farms, is having a milestone anniversary this year. It's marking its 30th Anniversary with traditional athletics as usual, but this time competitors from around the world are gathering to determine the men's lightweight world champion. The international music and sporting event is scheduled for November 7 and 8.
The weekend celebration invites Austinites to experience "the living traditions of Ireland, Scotland, and the broader Celtic world," a press release says. That includes an artisan market with more than 40 vendors, free cultural workshops, animal demonstrations including Celtic dog breeds, and traditional food and drinks.
The main event will be the world championship on Saturday, which will welcome the top 10 male throwers under 200 pounds from Switzerland, Germany, Canada, and the United States. Then, 100 more athletes in both men's and women's classes will have their own competitions. Some of the activities planned include the caber toss (throwing a large wooden pole), stone put (throwing a stone), and weight throws (throwing a ball and chain).
On the less competitive side, musicians will aslo be traveling in, including Frankie Gavin from traditional Irish band De Dannan, plus The Prodigals from New York City with special guest fiddler Alex Grene. Other performers on the lineup include The Susquehanna Boom Company, The Tunechasers, and James Linden Hogg.
Audiences will see across the Celtic music spectrum: instrumentalists, singers, and dancers. The festival also encourages attendees to have their own informal musical experiences together at the festival.
For those with time to read up before the event, English professor and musician Dr. Gregory Grene will lead a book club discussion about The Dead by James Joyce. The short story (which is nearly the length of a novella) follows Gabriel Conroy to a party, where various guests remind him of the past and serve as a way to explore Irish identity.
"What makes this festival special is that these traditions aren't simply presented as history. They're alive in the musicians, dancers, athletes, and artists who share their talents with our audiences," said festival director Donnelle McKaskle in the release. "Our 30th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary people who have made this festival possible and to introduce these traditions to a new generation."
McKaskle has led the festival since 2003. It is produced by the Austin Celtic Association, a local nonprofit for sharing Celtic cultural experiences.
Pioneer Farms is located at 10621 Pioneer Farms Dr. The festival will run from noon to 7 pm on Saturday, November 7, and noon to 6 pm on Sunday, November 8. Tickets ($25 for one day or $40 for the weekend, discounts available for children) are available at austincelticfestival.com. Tickets will not be available at the gate.