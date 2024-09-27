Good Luck, Babes!
Chappell Roan cancels some festival performances, leaves ACL intact
Austin-based Chappell Roan fans may be feeling a little nervous.
On Friday, the pop sensation – who is scheduled to perform on both Sundays of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Fest) – canceled her performances at the All Things Go fest on Saturday in New York City and Sunday in Washington, D.C.
"Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I'm really feeling it," Roan wrote on Instagram. "I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health."
The singer said she wants to be present when she performs so she can put on the best show possible and, according to her post, she'll "be back soon."
A representative for ACL Fest told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman that while they are aware of Roan's choice to take a few days off from her touring schedule, "She is currently still scheduled to perform at ACL Festival."
Roan's set is scheduled for 6:45 pm on both Sunday, October 6, and Sunday, October 13, ahead of headliner Tyler, the Creator. She was originally set to perform on Saturday both weekends, but the festival moved her to Sunday last month.
What is going on with Chappell Roan right now?
Roan, 26, has previously spoken about the difficulty of her meteoric rise to fame, even telling Rolling Stone in a recent cover story that, "Nothing about my life is like me anymore." She also made headlines over the summer for calling out fans who don't respect her boundaries.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.