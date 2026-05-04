Feeling Alright
New annual festival raises funds for Austin musicians' mental health
An Austin foundation protecting musicians' mental health is welcoming friends from Austin and across the country for a new annual event. Commemorating Mental Health Awareness Month, the Sims Foundation's new Feel Good Fest will be held May 16 at Radio East.
Four acts will play the inaugural event, which raises money for the Sims Foundation's mission: support musicians, people who work in the music industry, and their families who need mental healthcare or help with substance use. The Sims Foundation, named after the late Austin guitarist Sims Ellison, works across Central Texas.
Acts on the lineup include:
- Nightcap — An Austin indie pop band made for "late-night introspection with a cinematic edge," according to a press release.
- Infinity Song — A nostalgic band of New York City-based siblings inspired by classic soul and indie pop.
- Cigarettes @ Sunset — An Appalachian band from Boone, North Carolina, specializing in what they call "Possum Rock."
- Elijah Delgado — An Austin solo performer who writes introspective lyrics over "emotionally resonant indie rock."
The day before the show, May 15, there will be a VIP pre-show featuring the notable Woodlands-born folk and country artist Hayes Carll at Arlyn Studios. Discounted early bird tickets are sold out, but some regular tickets ($175) remain available online.
“Last May, SIMS celebrated its 30th year of impact in Central Texas, serving our music community with life-saving mental healthcare,” said Sims CEO Derrick Lesnau in the release. “We are excited to relaunch Feel Good Fest as our annual May event to raise awareness and support for mental healthcare for all of the people who make Austin’s live music scene so special. To preserve this unique culture, it’s important we come together in community to support the musicians and industry professionals who make it thrive.”
Festival tickets ($35 in advance, $40 at the door) are available here. VIP tickets ($125, separate from the VIP pre-show) offer upgrades like private bar access, air-conditioned restrooms, a free beverage ticket, a free coffee ticket, and a free merch item designed for the festival. The festival is also sponsor-supported by the City of Austin’s Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment Office, H-E-B, Sendero Health, Horizon Bank, Rise Recovery Services, Texas Mutual, Colt Classic Presents, and more.