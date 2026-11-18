Free Week 2027
Austin music festival Free Week reveals 2027 lineup of 100+ local acts
Of Austin's many lineup announcements every year, this is the one that gets fans the closest to a new local favorite. The Red River Cultural District (RRCD) has announced its lineup for Free Week 2027, a donation-based festival scheduled for January 7-9. More than 100 bands will play paid sets that also help support the busy live music section of downtown year-round.
RRCD goes for variety in curating Free Week, so there's something for almost every taste. The free, unlimited entry format makes it easy to drop in for just a few songs and decide if you want to stay, and there's nothing lost if you decide to move on. Many of the acts this year at Free Week are different than last year's, as well as those who played Free Week's sister festival, Hot Summer Nights, this year.
As usual, there are too many bands on the lineup to list in full, but here are some highlights based on the CultureMap team's personal taste and who's especially hot around town right now:
- Billy King & The Bad, Bad, Bad
- Bright Light Social Hour
- CHERRI & Sage X Price
- Chief Cleopatra
- Elijah Delgado
- Felt Out
- Free Hamze
- Grocery Bag
- Gummy Fang
- Hard Proof Afrobeat
- LeTrainiump
- lluvii
- proun
- Ringo Deathstarr
- Sahara Quintet
- Skateland
- Somebody Someone
- Subpar Snatch
- Touch Girl Apple Blossom
Squint at the image below for a full lineup, or visit redriverculturaldistrict.org.
Lineup graphic courtesy of the Red River Cultural District
"Free Week has always been about discovering your next favorite local band and supporting your favorite downtown venue worker, but it's also about the incredible community that comes together to make those moments possible," said RRCD executive director Nicole Klepadlo in a press release.
Attendees' donations go straight to RRCD, which pays the artists, stimulating the hyperlocal music economy. Venues benefit too, from drink sales and ongoing support from RRCD, and so do restaurants offering food deals that haven't been announced yet.
"From independent promoters to record labels and neighboring businesses, these community-minded partnerships help us showcase the diversity of Austin's music scene while creating more opportunities for local artists to get on stage, get paid, and connect with new audiences."
Ten venues are welcoming fans for Free Week:
- Barbarella (Thursday Only)
- Cheer Up Charlies (Friday and Saturday)
- Chess Club
- Elysium
- Flamingo Cantina
- Kingdom
- Mohawk
- Stubb’s
- Swan Dive
- The 13th Floor
Venue hopping by each venue's usual musical style is the tried-and-true Free Week default, but there will also be a number of showcases and other events curated by local organizations. (Marshall is the only non-local presenter, but it's paired with the local booking group Resound Presents.) Those events are scheduled as follows:
- Marshall x Resound Presents at Mohawk: Thursday to Saturday, January 7-9
- The Austin Chronicle at Elysium: Thursday, January 7
- Visit Austin at The 13th Floor: Thursday, January 7
- Howdy Gal Presents at Swan Dive: Thursday, January 7
- Locket Magazine at Kingdom: Thursday, January 7
- KUTX at Stubb's: Friday, January 8
- iLL Manner Presents at Flamingo Cantina, Friday, January 8
- The Good Times at Swan Dive: Friday, January 8
To kick off Saturday, the final day of the festival, some venues are hosting "matinee" shows that offer earlier entry.
- Luna Collective at Swan Dive
- Space Flight Records at Elysium
- Neon Rainbows at Stubb's Indoors
- Chess Club’s Matinee Showcase
- The 13th Floor’s Matinee Showcase
RSVPs are not required, but they are appreciated. Attendees who RSVP will be entered into a prize drawing for concert tickets, food and beverage gift cards, and Home Badges that allow attendees to skip the line at any venue. Any donation gets two entries, and $10 donations get a third entry.