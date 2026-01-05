Music Notes
Must-see artists at all-local Austin music festival Free Week 2026
As always, the beginning of January for Austin’s music scene is all about Free Week. Put on by the Red River Cultural District, the annual festival will officially happen in a slew of Red River venues this Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10. There’s a lot to see, with more than 80 local artists set to perform. So to help you out a bit, here are some must-see artists on the Free Week 2026 lineup.
After music columnist John Laird's more detailed stand-alone recommendations, editor Brianna Caleri drops in with a suggested alternate schedule for a somewhat ambitious five-show night.
Friday, January 9
Grocery Bag
Garage/psych rockers Grocery Bag had a productive 2025 where they toured a lot, put out a pair of noteworthy singles, and landed a Sonic Guild grant. Since the up-and-coming group may take over everything this year, see them for free while you can. The band will close out Swan Dive this Friday.
CorMae
After a busy year in which they put out two EPs – both of which are loaded with very catchy punk rock tunes – CorMae will kick off 2026 at Stubb’s Inside on Friday. This band, who just landed a nomination for “Best Punk Act” in the Austin Chronicle’s Music Poll, is highly recommended for folks looking for something raucous and fun at Free Week.
Nihilistic Easyrider
Jacob Duarte, who can normally be found fronting Narrow Head, has a solo project called Nihilistic Easyrider, and last year he released a great album, Deluxe Edition. If you missed it and happen to be into 90s-leaning alt rock, then be sure to give the act a try at Chess Club this Friday.
Chancla Fight Club
Alt rock start-ups Chancla Fight Club will use their Free Week time to celebrate the release of their anticipated new EP, Spinning Out. You can get in on the fun at Valhalla on Friday.
Editor's picks:
- Nico Little and the North Americans — Empire Garage, 9 pm
- Jet Cemetery — Elysium, 10:30 pm
- J'cuuzi — Elysium, 11:30 pm
- Skloss — The 13th Floor, 12 am
- Llamativa — Flamingo Cantina, 12:30 am
Saturday, January 10
Little Mazarn
Get in a rousing round of experimental folk with Little Mazarn over at the 13th Floor this Saturday. By the way, the band’s 2025 release, Mustang Island, is up for “Album of the Year” in the Austin Chronicle’s Music Poll.
Alma Muñeca
The buzzy act Alma Muñeca will have songs from their standout 2025 EP, Deseo Un Brillo, on display at Stubb’s Inside on Saturday. Don’t miss their set if you’re at all into art pop (or you just want to dance).
Night Ritualz
Before they get to focusing solely on the impending release of their anticipated new album, Time Is A Thief, Night Ritualz will get in a Free Week gig at Chess Club this Saturday. Dark synth lovers should not miss this show.
The Oxys
Head on over to Valhalla this Saturday to see The Oxys. The band, who were recently nominated for “Best Punk Act” in the Austin Chronicle Music Poll, had a great 2025 that saw them release a really solid album titled Casting Pearls Before Swine.
Editor's picks:
- Felt Out — The 13th Floor, 9 pm
- Good Looks — Mohawk Outside, 10 pm
- (or) Subpar Snatch — Empire Control Room, 10 pm
- (or) Cloud Companion — Stubb's Inside, 10 pm
- Die Mart — Chess Club, 10:30 pm
- Good. — Empire Control Room, 11 pm
- Los Kurados — Flamingo Cantina, 12:30 am