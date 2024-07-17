Listen Local
11 Austin concerts to catch for free during Hot Summer Nights
Austin's premier weekend of local music is almost upon us; It's time to start brushing up on what's going on in the local scene. This annual event, Hot Summer Nights — offset semi-annually by its winter counterpart, Free Week — brings Austinites out to venues around the Red River Cultural District (RRCD) at no cost.
This makes it easy to bounce around and see as many bands as you can stand; However, donations are recommended and are not tied to any one show. The schedule spans Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20.
This concert series featuring more than 140 acts is a fundraiser for the RRCD, which puts on a huge percentage of Austin's live shows throughout the year, whether it's during festivals like SXSW or it's just any Monday night. Beyond fundraising its effects are manifold, including getting people into venues they may not normally visit, introducing them to new favorite local acts, and reminding them that this musical neighborhood is a great option for nights out without a plan or a car.
Showing up and wandering around is a perfectly fine strategy for this festival. But CultureMap Austin editor Brianna Caleri and live music columnist John Laird, who also runs music and film blog Side One Track One, have teamed up to share their top picks for the weekend.
To see the full schedule, check redriverculturaldistrict.org. Be sure to scroll down, since not all the acts are listed in the graphic on the top of the page.
Here are John and Brianna's top 11 picks for Hot Summer Nights 2024:
Arya
Pop isn’t exactly the sound that drives Austin’s music scene, but the genre does have some notable artists around town, and one of them is Arya. She’s got plenty of hook-laden tracks, including her 2024 single “Use Me,” and always serves up a good show. She’ll play at Empire on Saturday alongside Club Coma, Starflake, LLUVII, and more. — John Laird, CultureMap live music columnist
Daymares
With their brand new (and recently released) self-titled album in tow, Daymares will head into Hot Summer Nights with a good bit of momentum. As the band notes, they sport a sound that’s “Godspeed You! Black Emperor meets The Birthday Party meets CAN,” which means you can expect to be treated to a dramatic wall of sound. They’ll be playing at the 13th Floor on Thursday with Haunts and Exotic Fruitica. — JL
DJ Miles to Mogul
Audiences who care about Hot Summer Nights likely care about the local music community, and Miles Bloxson is one of the folks keeping it going offstage. The KUTX radio DJ is spinning her first-ever set Friday for just 20 minutes at Stubbs. She kicks off the KUTX Summer Jam — also featuring Street Peach, J Mill, Norman Ba$e, and MsGold — at 8:30 pm. The set will combine current and early 2000s hip-hop, hoping to get the crowd primed with a good dose of nostalgia. — BC
Fak3 5miles (center) and Valice (background).Photo courtesy of Fak3 5miles and Valice
Fak3 5miles and Valice
Stylistically, this unexpected duo is all over the place. Rock group Valice, who apply their chops as a former Beatles cover band to their own weird and psychedelic rock tunes, met rapper Fak3 5smiles as a dancer for a music video from their latest album, Do you want to be alone? They're playing two separate shows, but the two bands share a bassist/keys player (Ricci Valice), and Fak3 5miles will make an appearance in a couple Valice songs during their set. See Fak3 5miles at Taquero Vaquero on Friday at 9 pm, and Valice at Swan Dive on Saturday at 11 pm. — BC
Fifi Knifefight
More hyperphysical stage presence is in store when Fifi Knifefight steps up at Valhalla on Friday. This chaotic "glam punk" singer spends the set convulsing, getting covered in fake blood, and boasting about being the baddest motherf— that the world has ever seen. Just girly things. Fifi Knifefight goes on at Valhalla at 11 pm on Friday. Not Safe For Who?, Islands of Pear, and Chancla Fight Club are also on the bill. — BC
Foxtales
If you're doing Hot Summer Nights with a friend, this crowd-pleaser will be a good bet for anyone in your entourage. Foxtales' indie pop sets bubbly synths over a more standard indie rock outfit for an all-around pleasant mix of organic and programmed sounds. Empire Garage is also a great place to start, if hopping around in the middle of the action is your thing. Foxtales will play at 10:30, alongside Speak Slow, The Past Lives, and Vision Arcade. — BC
The Midnight Stroll at Free Week 2024.Photo by Ismael Quintanilla III, courtesy of the Red River Cultural District
The Midnight Stroll
Aaron Behrens has long been known as the electric frontman of Ghostland Observatory, but he’s also got another band called The Midnight Stroll. In collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Jonas Wilson (Heartless Bastards, The Black Angels), the versatile rock act puts on an infectious live show set against an analog backdrop. You can see them at the 13th Floor on Friday with Hacienda and The Ghost Wolves. — JL
Pelvis Wrestley
Austin's music scene derives much of its greatness from its irreverence, and local band Pelvis Wrestley manages to harness a bit of that energy while flipping the script with earnest, euphoric songwriting. Think Arcade Fire, but Western. To see how that's all possible in one act, stop by Pelvis Wrestley's sure-to-be-stellar set at Mohawk's outdoor stage on Friday. Also at this venue will be JD Clark, Harry & Emmy, Better Lovers, Hickoids. Doors open at 7 pm. — BC
Stalefish
Stalefish are really rolling right now. The band put out their debut album, Stalefish Does America, at the start of 2024, and the follow-up to it is already almost here. It’s titled It's All Down Here From Hill, and will be out on August 9. If you’re at all nostalgic about 90s guitar pop, then be sure to catch the six-piece group at the Mohawk on Thursday with KindKeith and A.L. West. — JL
Touch Girl Apple Blossom
Tender, charming, jangly — that’s just about the best way to describe Touch Girl Apple Blossom. The buzzworthy indie pop band only has an EP (from 2023) out currently, so their Hot Summer Nights set should be a good opportunity to hear some new tunes. You can see them at the Mohawk on Saturday with Artless Jab and Maiden. — JL
Donations to the Red River Cultural District can be made at redriverculturaldistrict.org.