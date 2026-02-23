11 Nights at Hotel Vegas
Favorite Austin venue celebrates 15 years on East 6th Street
One of Austin's most important venues for live music is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Hotel Vegas and the Volstead Lounge — one venue with two sides — will host 11 days of parties from March 12-22 to celebrate with the community.
These dates overlap with South by Southwest (SXSW), which runs from March 12-18. Some events will nod to the famous conference and festival, but folks avoiding the whole production can still stop by and enjoy the local fun.
The venue kicks things off with a "blowout" 15th Anniversary Party with live music on Thursday, March 12, from 2 pm to 2 am. Guests can hang out for free during a special happy hour from when doors open until 5 pm.
Fresh off the closure of its 7th Street shop, Feels So Good (FSG) will be on hand for screen printing, and the first 115 visitors will get a free Hotel Vegas shirt. Rounding out the night will be featured cocktails, SXSW 2026 Hotel Vegas Keytag giveaways, food specials by Marinara Miracles, and a vintage market by Decades in Retro.
The night's musical lineup will be split up between three stages:
Hotel Patio stage:
- OSEES
- Surfbort
- J’Cuuzi
- American Sharks
- More TBA
Hotel Vegas stage:
- Tear Dungeon
- haha Laughing
- Amplified Heat
- More TBA
Volstead Stage
- Vixens of Volstead Drag Show
- DJs Orión García, King Louie, ulovei
- Special guests
After that, there are 10 more days of programming presenting both touring and local acts. The series, Spring Break Boogie 15, is presented in collaboration with Fiesta Destructo, Grillo's Pickles, Lone Star Brunch, Smartpunk, Perrero Club, Space Agency, Side One Track One, Fire Records, All-Day Cumbia, Brooklyn Hotel, and Academy Fight Songs. Some evenings are co-produced with SXSW.
Fans can expect to see:
- The Mummies
- Rocket from the Crypt
- Didjits
- Jack Oblivian
- Team Trust
- BRUCE
- Holy Wave
- Gus Baldwin & the Sketch
The 1949 building that houses Hotel Vegas is called the Salinas Building, formerly The Salinas Hotel. It became Hotel Vegas the Volstead Lounge in March 2011 thanks to business partners Charles Ferraro and Christian Moses Wills; then Jason McNeely and Brian Tweedy joined them in 2012.
Now the venue hosts shows almost every night inside, plus additional shows and events outside. Notable local bands often stop by, but not at the expense of underground weirdness — a true Austin mix that's just outside of the mainstream. More commemorative events will appear on the venue's calendar throughout the year, a press release promises.