Music Notes
Good Looks celebrate new album, plus more Austin music picks for early June
June is only just upon us, but there’s already a ton of noteworthy shows on the calendar, featuring some of Austin’s finest artists. See here for what you should consider catching in the first half of the month.
Hole In The Wall’s 50th Anniversary – All of June
Hole In The Wall will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a show every single night in June. A lot of the acts, like Tear Dungeon, East Cameron Folkcore, Slomo Drags, TC Superstar, and others have already been announced, but there’s still plenty more to come. Stay tuned to the club’s Instagram for more information.
Big Dumb Fest 2 at the Mohawk – Saturday, June 1
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, who recently released an album titled Big Dumb Riffs, will put on and play the aptly titled Big Dumb Fest 2 at the Mohawk this Saturday, June 1. This heavy rock affair will also feature the likes of Die Spitz, Billy King And The Bad Bad Bad, Mugger, Buzz Electro, and more. Tickets are $22.50.
Good Looks at the Ballroom – Thursday, June 6
Indie rockers Good Looks will put out their anticipated sophomore album, Lived Here For A While, on June 7, but the release show for it will be at the Ballroom at Spider House the night before, Thursday, June 6. Van Mary will kick off the evening. Tickets are $16.
Rock The Park at Mueller Lake Park – Friday, June 7
On the hunt for something that’s family-friendly and free? Then get to Mueller Lake Park on Friday, June 7, for KUTX’s Rock The Park, which will feature two great local acts: Pelvis Wrestley and Charlie Faye & The Fanimals.
Nuclear Daisies & Holy Wire at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, June 8
Hotel Vegas will host a pair of noteworthy local gigs on Saturday, June 8. On the patio, dream poppers Nuclear Daisies will celebrate the release of a new single while playing alongside Daiistar and Haha Laughing. On the inside stage, synth act Holy Wave will ring in the arrival of their debut album, The Ending Of An Age, with support provided by Haunt Me and Don’t Get Lemon. Tickets for the former are $16.07, and for the latter it’ll be $10 at the door.
Blues On The Green at Zilker Park – 6/11 & 6/12
ACL Radio’s Blues On The Green is set to return to Zilker Park for its 33rdseason. Golden Dawn Arkestra, Nané (featuring Quentin Arispe), and Grace Sorenson will perform on Tuesday, June 11, and Riders Against The Storm, Caramelo Haze, and The Point will play on Wednesday, June 12. Both nights are free.
Big Bill at Chess Club – 6/14 & 6/15
Punk rockers Big Bill will celebrate the release of their new album, Strawberry Seed, by performing it in its entirety at Chess Club on back-to-back nights – Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. Stella And The Very Messed will provide support on the first night, and Tearjerk will open the second show. Tickets for each evening are $15.
Holy Wave at the Far Out Lounge – Saturday, June 15
Join psych rock act Holy Wave at the Far Out Lounge on Saturday, June 15, as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Relax by performing it in full. Openers for the show include Heavy Meddo and Hidden Ritual. Tickets are $15.