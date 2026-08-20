Music Notes
Holy Wave to play album release show, plus more Austin music picks
The end of August draws near, which means it’s just about to time to start plotting Labor Day weekend plans and ACL Fest schedules. Before those things grab you up though, take a look at the noteworthy local shows happening across the remainder of the month.
Holy Wave at 29th St. Ballroom – Friday, August 21
Psych rock standouts Holy Wave released their excellent new album, I’m DADA, back in July, and now they’ll fully celebrate its existence with a gig at 29th St. Ballroom this Friday, August 21. Support for the evening includes Queen Serene and Language. Tickets for the show are $24.
French Film at Hotel Vegas – Friday, August 21
Head to Hotel Vegas this Friday, August 21, to see French Film, who will be ringing in the release of their new effort, Yours + Five. Flags, Tied Up, and Whisper are set to open for the up-and-coming alt-rock act. Cover will be $12 at the door.
Lola Tried at Hole In The Wall – Friday, August 21
Lola Tried have decided to call it quits, and their final show will be at Hole In The Wall this Friday, August 21. The lineup for the longtime punk band’s farewell gig also includes Daybed, Mean Jolene, and Small Engine Fire. Tickets are $12.76.
Peelander-Z Benefit Show at the Mohawk - Saturday, August 22
The Mohawk will host a benefit this Saturday, August 22, for beloved punk rockers Peelander-Z, who were in a terrible accident while on tour earlier in the year. The show will feature performances from the Octopus Project, Riverboat Gamblers, Sixteen Deluxe, and more. Tickets are $31.
Austin Pride at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, August 22
Celebrate Austin Pride at Hotel Vegas this Saturday, August 22. Cover will be just $5 at the door and you’ll get to experience a diverse lineup that consists of Bruce, CorMae, Painterly, and She Wears My Blood.
29th Street Block Party – Saturday, August 29
The second ever 29th Street Block Party will take place at 29th St. Ballroom and Tweedy’s on, of course, Saturday, August 29. The former will have performances by Ideasforconversations, Haha Laughing, Almost Heaven (DJ), Deepstate, and DJ Garty, and the latter will host Sterling Morrison and DJ Impotent Fetus. This event is free.
Hot Sauce Festival at Radio/East – Sunday, August 30
Radio/East will host the 36th Annual Hot Sauce Festival on Sunday, August 30. The event will not only give the chance to sample a whole slew of hot sauces, but you’ll also get to see Lauren Lakis, Latin Dukes, Libby And The Loveless, and DJ Mahealani. Tickets are $25.18.