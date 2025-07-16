Music Notes
Top bands to see at Hot Summer Nights, plus more Austin music picks
The first half of July absolutely flew by, and the back half doesn’t look as though it’s going to go any slower. Before you blink and it’s done, be sure to take note of the following shows that are set to feature some of Austin’s best artists.
Summer Smackdown Series at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, July 17
Hotel Vegas’ Summer Smackdown Series rolls on this Thursday, July 17, with indie rock stalwarts Being Dead headlining the patio stage. Haha Laughing and Water Damage will provide support. Tickets for the show are $24.08, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Furthermore, this cover will also get you access to an afterparty happening on the club’s inside stage featuring a noteworthy trio consisting of Slomo Drags, Prehuman, and Flags.
Fear And Loathing at Hotel Vegas – Friday, July 18
Head on over to Hotel Vegas this Friday, July 18, to celebrate what would have been Hunter S. Thompson’s 88th birthday. Tear Dungeon, Trejo, Think No Think, Killer Kaya, and more will perform, plus there will be a “special appearance by Elvis Presley.” You can also expect live screen printing, a curated market, and other activations. This event is free from 7-9 pm, and then there’s a $12 cover for the rest of the night.
Colombian Independence Day at Continental Club – Saturday, July 19
Don’t miss the chance to ring in Colombian Independence Day at the Continental Club this Saturday, July 19, with two of Austin’s best Colombian acts, Nemegata and Superfónicos. Tickets for the show are $20.
Hot Summer Nights – July 24-26
The Red River Cultural District will put on Hot Summer Nights across a bevy of clubs from July 24-26. Generally, wandering from Red River venue to Red River venue tends to be the best way to experience this free (and massive) showcase of Austin talent, but if you’d like some specific targets, here’s a few:
- Farmer’s Wife – The upstart alt-rockers, who just released a great EP titled Faint Illusions, will play at the Mohawk on Thursday, July 24. This will be prime time to see them before they make their ACL Fest debut in October.
- BRUCE – From Carrie Fussell (formerly of Calliope Musicals) comes BRUCE, a wonderfully eclectic project with a stellar debut album called Must Love Teeth. You can see them at Chess Club on Thursday, July 24.
- Nuclear Daisies – The 90s-leaning rockers won’t be putting out their anticipated debut album, First Taste Of Heaven, until August 1, but the release show for it is a Hot Summer Nights affair that will take place at the Mohawk on Friday, July 25.
- Prehuman – Swing into Chess Club on Friday, July 25, and spend some time with this buzzy indie rock outfit who are gearing up to put out their self-titled debut album in August.
- J’cuuzi – The lively avant-garde act will put out their debut EP, SLUDGEcontent, on Friday, July 25, and then follow it up with a release show at the Mohawk the next night, Saturday, July 26. This one is sure to be wild.
- The Opera – This meaty art rock act is two for two on singles so far this year, and they’re set to put out their debut EP in August. You can check them out at Empire Control Room & Garage on Saturday, July 26.
Gummy Fang at Antone’s Record Shop – Tuesday, July 29
If you didn’t manage to make it to the 29th St. Ballroom a few weeks ago to celebrate the release of Gummy Fang’s self-titled debut album, then be sure to swing by Antone’s Record Shop on Tuesday, July 29, for the indie pop band’s cassette release party. This is a free event.
Porcelain at 29th St. Ballroom – Thursday, July 31
Get to the 29th St. Ballroom on Thursday, July 31, to welcome Porcelain back from tour and to grab a copy of the post-hardcore band’s excellent new two-song 7-inch. Variety, Middle Mass, Virginia Creeper, and a “special guest” will perform as well. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show.