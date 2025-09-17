Music Notes
Otis Wilkins celebrates new album live, plus more Austin music picks
If you’re on the hunt for some noteworthy new albums or looking to get your festival legs under you before ACL hits, the back half of September has plenty to offer you. Recommendations can be found here.
Otis Wilkins at the 13th Floor – Friday, September 19
Otis Wilkins will ring in his anticipated debut album, Power of Stuff, at the 13th Floor this Friday, September 19. The indie rock act will be joined by the Magic Rockers of Texas, Megafauna, and Lauren Lakis. Tickets for this stacked lineup are just $14.
Stella and the Very Messed at Captain Quack’s Soundspace – Saturday, September 20
Veteran rockers Stella and the Very Messed will drop their new album, Big Familiar, this Friday, and then they’ll follow it up with a release show at Captain Quack’s Soundspace on Saturday, September 20. Molecular Steve and Tearjerk will provide support. Tickets are $19.76.
HAAM Day – Tuesday, September 23
Be sure to get out (to just about anywhere) for HAAM Day on Tuesday, September 23. The event, which is in its 20th year, will deliver “200+ performances, at more than 110 venues, featuring 400+ local musicians” with the goal of raising awareness and funds for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). All the shows are free, although donations are appreciated, and the full lineup is available here for perusing.
Fragile Rock at 3TEN – Thursday, September 25
Emo puppet outfit Fragile Rock are set to celebrate the release of their new album, Microfamous, at 3TEN on Thursday, September 25. Great Howl will open up the show. Tickets are $15.20. Microfamous is already out on Bandcamp.
Levitation – September 25-28
Levitation will take place in its new home, the Palmer Events Center, from September 25-28. As usual, the festival is not entirely made up of locals, but it was founded by some, and the lineup does have a lot of great Austin acts. That includes the Black Angels, The Sword, Being Dead, Daiistar, Urban Heat, Good Looks, and more. There are single day, two-day, and three-day passes available, as well as a full set of night shows. Details can be seen here.
Texas String Assembly at Hole In The Wall – Saturday, September 27
Get to Hole In The Wall on Saturday, September 27, to congratulate “Americana-bluegrass roots-rock” act Texas String Assembly on the release of not one, but two albums – Doggabone II and Doggabone III. Tickets are $12.76.