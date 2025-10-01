Music Notes
S.L. Houser plays ACL Fest aftershow, plus more Austin music picks
As usual, October is getting underway with a double dose of ACL Fest. Even with the festival dominating Austin, there are still plenty of great shows with local artists happening across the first half of the month. See here for recommendations.
Adrian Quesada's Trio Asesino at Central Machine Works – Friday, October 3
Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma, Brownout) will have his Trio Asesino project on display at Central Machine Works this Friday, October 3. This is a free chance to see the Grammy/Latin Grammy award winner. Also, a portion of the proceeds from the event (from drink sales) plus donations will go to ATX Free Fridge, a project that stocks and maintains free community fridges across Austin. More about the new music series here.
S.L. Houser at Stubb’s – Saturday, October 4
If you miss S.L. Houser at ACL Fest this Saturday, October 4, then be sure to swing into her aftershow later in the evening at Stubb’s. The singer-songwriter will be on the indoor stage after The Favors wrap up outside. Tickets are $13 or free with a wristband from the outdoors show.
Starflake at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, October 4
Starflake, which is a project from Jackie O’Brien of The Bright Light Social Hour, will ring in the release of a new single, “Porque Te Vas,” at Hotel Vegas this Saturday, October 4. The self-described “tropical booty-punk” act will be joined by Bruce and Aila. Cover will be $12 at the door.
Farmer’s Wife at Stubb’s – Thursday, October 9
Buzzy rockers Farmer’s Wife will make their ACL Fest debut on Friday, October 10, but you can catch them the night before on the indoor stage at Stubb’s. Tickets are $13 or free with a wristband from the MJ Lenderman show that will be happening outside.
Grupo Fantasma at Central Machine Works – Friday, October 10
Grupo Fantasma will take over Central Machine Works on Friday, October 10. This show with the beloved Latin funk orchestra is free, and a portion of the proceeds from the evening (from drink sales) plus donations will go to Save Our Springs, which aims to protect the Edwards Aquifer.
AC-HELL Fest at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, October 11
The third annual (and cleverly titled) AC-HELL fest will take place at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, October 11. Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad, Oogwei, Broken Gold, The Oxys, Gran Moreno, Banged Out, and Shivering Demons will perform across both stages at the venue. There will also be after parties with DJ sets from Suxxy Puxxy & Lodri and Orion Garcia. This event is free until 9 pm, as are shows on the patio and lounge after 10 pm. The show flyer does not give a price for paid indoor shows.