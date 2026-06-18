concert news
Singer-songwriter Role Model to visit Austin on 2026 tour
Singer-songwriter Role Model is hitting the road in 2026 and 2027 with the worldwide Chuck On Tour, which will include a stop at Austin's Moody Amphiteater on Wednesday, October 7.
The tour will stop in 26 North American cities, starting in Bend, Oregon, on September 9 and ending in Berkeley, California, on October 18. The tour will pick back up in Europe and the UK for eight more concerts in February 2027.
In addition to Austin, Role Model will go to Houston on October 6 and Dallas suburb Irving on October 9.
Role Model's upcoming tour follows a sold-out run of headline dates across North America and Europe in support of his acclaimed sophomore album, Kansas Anymore. His new album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, will be released on August 7, or one month before he begins the North American leg of the tour. The album's latest single, "High Hopes 3000" is out now.
He'll be joined by special guest Samia on all North American dates, and Keni Titus will join him for the UK and European dates.
Tickets for the tour will be available first with various presales on Tuesday, June 23, at 10 am and an artist presale on Wednesday, June 24, at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of a general on-sale starting at 10 am on Friday, June 26, at HeyRoleModel.com.
ROLE MODEL 2026 TOUR DATES:
- Wed, Sep 9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Fri, Sep 11 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
- Sat, Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Freedom Mobile Arch
- Tue, Sep 15 - Sandy, UT - The Plaza at America First Field
- Wed, Sep 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Fri, Sep 18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
- Sat, Sep 19 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
- Sun, Sep 20 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
- Tue, Sep 22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
- Wed, Sep 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
- Fri, Sep 25 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- Sat, Sep 26 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- Sun, Sep 27 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
- Wed, Sep 30 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Thu, Oct 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
- Sat, Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- Sun, Oct 4 - Nashville, TN - The Truth
- Tue, Oct 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
- Wed, Oct 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Fri, Oct 9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Sat, Oct 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
- Mon, Oct 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tue, Oct 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Thu, Oct 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- Fri, Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- Sun, Oct 18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley