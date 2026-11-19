Festival News
Cage the Elephant, Gwen Stefani headline 2027 Sips & Sounds in Austin
Some big names in music are visiting Austin on March 5 and 6 for Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival at Auditorium Shores. Among them are headliners Cage the Elephant and Gwen Stefani, plus 14 other acts over the two festival days.
A press release promises the best of pop, indie, and alternative music. The 2026 festival sold out, so it won't be a surprise if 2027 does too.
Audiences can also expect:
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- The Kid LAROI
- The Beaches
- Saint Motel
- Rebecca Black
- Artemas
- Aly & AJ
- Temper City
- Niko Rubio
- Susannah Joffe
- MEEK
- Quentin
- Francene Rouelle
Guests will be able to grab food from an array of local vendors during the festival. A total of 12 food trucks include Four Brothers Venezuelan Grill, T-Loc's Sonoran Hot Dogs, JABS Burgers & Fries, Amy's Ice Creams, and more. Other local restaurants — 17 in total — are setting up food tents, including Salt & Time, Dovetail Pizza, Chi'lantro, La Santa Barbacha, the Lonesome Dove, and more.
All ticket types are available now: Single-day and two-day general admission for $75 or $110, respectively; and VIP upgrades for a total ticket price of $200 or $375. The festival is also supported by other corporate sponsors: 7-Eleven, Marriott, Carnival Cruise Line, Cinemark, and Monster Energy. Coca-Cola and its partners will ensure that recyclable materials are sent for processing.