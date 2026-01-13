SXSW 2026
300 more musical acts announced for SXSW 2026
Austin's giant annual festival South by Southwest (SXSW) has added 300 new musical artists to the lineup for its Music Festival from March 12-18. We already heard about 100 in November, and there will likely be more to come.
SXSW is a decentralized conference and group of festivals that all take place around town at roughly the same, making it possible to accommodate more than 400 musical acts alongside films, industry panels, and more.
The new round of showcasing artists — what the festival calls its musical performers — come from more than 50 countries. The press release sharing the announcement calls out some standouts:
- Sassy 009: Immersive ambient pop from Oslo
- Deloyd Elze: Genre-blending tunes from Jacksonville
- DJ AG: internet-famous producer and influencer from London
- Hannah Cohen: Folk music from the Catskill Mountains in New York
- Javiera Electra: Experimental sounds from Chile
- Marco Plus: Witty rap from Atlanta
- Oscar Ortiz: Cumbia norteña from Tijuana and Los Angeles
- TTSSFU: Rock and roll from Manchester
As usual, the lineup is filling up with lots of Austin artists alongside the international visitors. To find them, check out the full schedule so far and click the "country" filter. Select the United States and either scroll through the listings or use your browser to search the page for "Austin."
Some local artists on the lineup right now include Andrew Cashen (Tear Dungeon, A Giant Dog), The Animeros, Caleb De Casper, Daiistar, Graham Reynolds, J Soulja, Next of Kin, Quenten, The Tiarras, West Texas Exiles, and Zella Day — to name only some of the most buzzy new acts and longtime staples.
Instead of clicking around and compiling their own playlists (our favorite method), attendees can also check out the SXSW Spotify and YouTube Music Video playlists.
“The artists we’re announcing today represent the cutting edge of creativity and commercial potential, and we are thrilled to provide the stage for these diverse voices to break out," said Brian Hobbs, VP of Music at SXSW, in the release. "For music fans and industry professionals looking to discover what’s next, Austin is the only place to be this March.”
Guests also plan their schedules around the many showcases attending, some of which include:
- Rolling Stone's annual Future of Music showcase with Lola Young, Fuerza Regida, and BigXthaPlug. (Folks without SXSW credentials can buy tickets here.)
- Billboard Presents THE STAGE with Don Toliver, Junior H, and Mau P. (Tickets available via Ticketmaster.)
Other showcases by....
- Anniversary Group
- Beer n Tacos
- Big Loud
- Fire Records
- M for Montreal
- PlantWave
- rocknite
Finally, music is also part of the conference schedule. New talks on the lineup include an equity conversation with Vatana Shaw of United Talent Agency, a guide to producing a marketing rollout by Drew de Leon, and a "strategic roadmap for breaking artists across Africa’s dynamic music market" with speakers from Dapper Music, Virgin Music Group South Africa and Nigeria, and SpinLab Communications.
Platinum and Music Badges ($1,865 or $745, respectively) are on sale now at sxsw.com. These badges give attendees priority access to music and sometimes other events. Attendees who are just interested in music and can be flexible about the shows they make can get a Music Wristband for $149 here.