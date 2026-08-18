SXSW 2027
SXSW gives 'first look' at 2027 with new podcast festival and more
Already gearing up for its 2027 run from March 15-21, 2027, South by Southwest (SXSW) has offered a "first look" at the upcoming events and changes. Chief among them, SXSW will be launching a podcast festival that's open to all badgeholders. Other updates touch on new locations, badge types, perks for locals, and more.
Despite some public panic before the 2026 event, which shifted music festival dates to cut the closing weekend but actually gain a day, the general format felt largely the same as any other recent year. The event also had to find a workaround for hosting events after the loss of the Austin Convention Center, which previously served as a home base. Instead, venues around downtown became hubs for certain topics.
When SXSW announced its restructuring plans for 2026, it called them "streamlining"; now a release celebrates the emergence of an "experiential creative village."
The highest profile change coming is a dedicated podcast festival, which joins the existing festival for innovation, film & TV, music, and comedy. Podcasts already had a major presence at SXSW, but now they'll be scheduled as one mass group from March 17-20.
Other incoming changes include:
- The Music Clubhouse will relocate to The Thompson hotel, with additional programming at The Westin. These changes bring music conference events closer to showcases downtown.
- ACL Live at The Moody Theater will temporarily replace the Paramount Theatre as a Film & TV premiere hub in 2027, while the latter is closed for renovations. Other Film & TV Conference events will happen at The Driskill and Stephen F. Austin hotels.
- A new super premium CxO Badge caters to C-Suite attendees and founders for an opening rate of $6,095.
- The new 512 Club for both SXSW and SXSW EDU (March 13–16) will serve as a "locals lounge" for meetings and resting between events. Access is exclusive to badgeholders with an Austin ZIP Code. Other local perks will be announced later.
“2026 proved that we can evolve the event while preserving the discovery, connection and creativity that make it special. We heard amazing feedback from attendees, with 2027 PanelPicker submissions and Music and Film & TV festival applications up by as much as 50 percent so far,” said SVP of programming Greg Rosenbaum in the release.
Rosenbaum continued, “For 2027, we’re building on what worked by creating more intentional hubs across downtown Austin, giving growing communities like podcasting a bigger platform, and making it easier for attendees to find the ideas, people and opportunities that matter to them. There is much more to come as we continue to build toward SXSW 2027.”