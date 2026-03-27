Film Flip
Longtime Variety film critic joins SXSW Film & TV Festival as VP
Just a week after South by Southwest (SXSW) wrapped up its 2026 dates, one of the most talked about portions has announced a big change. Film & TV VP Claudette Godfrey is stepping down after nearly 20 years. She'll be replaced by chief film critic at Variety Peter Debruge as of April 6.
A press release about the change positions Godfrey as an important factor in notable filmmakers' early careers: Janicza Bravo, the Safdie brothers, and the Daniels of Everything Everywhere All at Once — one of SXSW's most memorable premieres.
“Claudette has been an integral part of SXSW for many years, and her leadership has helped shape what the Film & TV Festival is today,” said SVP of programming Greg Rosenbaum. “She has built a program that is both globally relevant and deeply rooted in discovery, and we’re incredibly grateful for her contributions.”
Debruge, who grew up in Waco and went to the University of Texas at Austin to study film, pointed out that "there's a certain poetry to this appointment." He spent 20 years at Variety, where he wrote more than 2,000 reviews and covered other international film festivals. In Texas, he worked as a co-editor with former SXSW Film head Matt Dentler at the Daily Texan and contributed to the Austin Chronicle. His connection to festivals isn't just through critique; he's also a co-founder of the Animation Is Film Festival.
“Peter brings a unique perspective and a deep passion for storytelling that aligns closely with SXSW’s mission,” said SXSW director in charge Jenny Connelly. “We’re excited for him to build on the strong foundation that Claudette established and lead the festival into its next chapter.”
Debruge says he's been watching SXSW grow over his three decades attending.
"I'm in awe and admiration of the groundbreaking creative work done by Matt Dentler, Janet Pierson and Claudette Godfrey, and am honored to be joining the team to carry forward SXSW’s legacy of championing visionary voices," he said. "I will be eternally grateful to Variety for 20 incredible years, which taught me so much about the film industry and allowed me to travel the world, from Tokyo to Cannes, discovering all the great filmmakers (and festivals) the world has to offer.”