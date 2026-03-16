The People Onboard
Titanic exhibit sets sail to Austin for first stop on national tour
More than a century after the Titanic slipped beneath the icy waters of the North Atlantic, the ship’s story continues to surface in new ways. This spring, Austin will become the first stop in the US for an immersive exhibition that brings those stories to life through the objects its passengers left behind.
Opening April 10, Titanic. The Human Story invites visitors to step back to 1912 and experience the legendary voyage through the eyes of the people who lived it. The traveling exhibition features more than 200 original artifacts belonging to passengers and crew, including handwritten letters, photographs, and personal keepsakes, many of which have never before been displayed in the United States.
Rather than focusing solely on the ship itself, the exhibition centers on the individuals who boarded the Titanic. Curated with the help of renowned Titanic historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm and drawing on more than four decades of research, the experience highlights the lives, hopes, and decisions that shaped that fateful voyage.
Visitors move through the exhibition chronologically, following the timeline of the Titanic’s departure, journey, and tragic final hours. Along the way, personal belongings reveal intimate glimpses of life on board. A letter written before departure, a photograph tucked into luggage, a keepsake brought along for the crossing: each item serves as a reminder that behind the Titanic's legend were ordinary people.
The exhibition also recreates elements of the ship itself. Life-sized environments allow guests to walk through areas inspired by the Titanic’s interiors, offering a sense of what daily life aboard the massive ocean liner might have really felt like. An accompanying audio guide is available to deepen the experience with narration, music, and sounds that recount the events of April 14, 1912 — the night the ship famously stuck an iceberg and sank.
Titanic. The Human Story opens April 10 at 11000 Middle Fiskville Rd. Tickets ($23-$46) are on sale now. The showcase was created by Spanish exhibition producer Musealia and presented by live events platform Fever.