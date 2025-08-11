Prepare for Pumpkins
Fall festival near Austin gathers pumpkins, games, and food on 15 acres
Pumpkins, food, music, and games are coming back to Uhland again, 25 miles south of Austin, for the second annual Uhland Fall Fest from September 27 to November 2.
Folks who missed the inaugural event in 2024 may still be familiar; this new festival is a rebrand for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, which moved from the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead since its mission there was complete. The festival started as a way to support renovations at the farmstead, but it was so popular that families and friends have made it a yearly tradition.
Unlike Austin's more avant-garde productions (for example, the newly announced Nightmare Before Christmas light trail) the Uhland Fall Fest leans into its rustic charm with lots of hay bales and pumpkins — including more than 30 gourd varieties to take home — yard games, and other activities fit for a county fair.
That doesn't mean it's small; the festivities include more than 50 all-ages attractions across 15 acres, including camel rides and kangaroo encounters, a corn pit, a Giant Air Pillow to jump on, and a "light spectacle" called the Kaleidozone. There will also be pop-up stores, performers, seasonal foods, and craft beverages.
Beyond "fall," there are tons of themes dictating the zones of the festival (like The Barnyard, Coyote Stage, Frontier Forest) and the different weekly programming (Indigenous Traditions, It’s A Polka Party!, Pioneer Palooza, Butterfly Jubilee). A full schedule and a festival map can be found at uhlandfallfest.com.
Tickets for Uhland Fall Fest are available now. Single-day passes will be $15 through September 26, and multiday passes (good for the entire duration of the festival) will be $35. After September 26, single-day tickets will be $20. Seniors (65 and older) and children (3 and younger) will receive free admission. Parking is free and can accommodate nearly 2,000 vehicles.