Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Shopping sprees, live music, and local-inspired entertainment are the perfect ways to explore the city in the days ahead. Discover iconic brands at great deals during Le Garage Sale, or experience the popular Broadway musical Six. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar. Before leaving the house for any weekend plans, locals should check the latest winter storm updates to be sure roads are safe.
Thursday, January 22
Austin City Limits Live presents Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party
Comedian, actor, and author Bert Kreischer brings his stand-up comedy tour to the Austin City Limits Live stage for two back-to-back nights. He’s released several comedy specials, including Lucky, on Netflix in March 2025 and others like Razzle Dazzle and Hey Big Boy. He also hosts two podcast shows and a YouTube cooking show, Something’s Burning. Tickets for both shows are available.
Broadway in Austin presents Six
The hit Broadway musical starring the six wives of Henry VII comes to life on the stage at Bass Concert Hall. Audiences can expect the women to tell their stories of historical heartbreak and their triumphs to hit original songs like “Ex-Wives,” “Don’t Lose Ur Head,” and “Six.” Shows are scheduled through January 25.
Friday, January 23
American Campus Communities presents Hi, How Are You Day
Help to shine a light on mental health awareness during the annual Hi How Are You Day honoring the memory and legacy of Daniel Johnston. Very limited tickets remain to see a benefit concert with folk rock singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff as this year’s headliner. Proceeds from the show will support young adults worldwide. There will also be a musical after-party featuring Lamont Landers and a fundraiser at participating coffee shops around town.
Saturday, January 24
Le Garage Sale
Austin’s iconic and beloved garage sale is for another season of fabulous finds and luxury brands at major discounts. Shoppers to the two-day event happening at Palmer Events Center can expect to browse and buy from more than 160 boutiques, brands, and designers offering a wide variety of products and wardrobe essentials. This year’s participants include Estilo, Vuori, RVCA, Sunroom, Good Co., and more. Additional highlights include live DJ sets and giveaways. For more details, go to Eventbrite.
Brick Convention: LEGO Fan Expo
Celebrate the art of building and imagination at the Palmer Events Center. Lego fans of all ages are invited to explore a variety of LEGO displays and creations, mingle with professional LEGO artists, and meet-and-greet Lego celebrities. Guests can also let their creative juices flow in the Construction Zone and get up close and personal with life-sized Lego models on display throughout the venue. Get more details on Universe.
Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Will van Overbeek: "30 Wet Dogs" opening reception
The goofiness of dogs as seen through the lens of Austin photographer Will van Overbeek is unveiled at Neill-Cochran House Museum. Following opening weekend, the exhibition will be on display through May 24. “30 Wet Dogs” features snapshots of furry friends frolicking in the waters of Barton Springs coupled with Overbeek’s signature use of texture and vivid color. Reception admission is free and open to the public.
The Paramount Theatre presents Chris Thile
Musician Chris Thile performs live at the Paramount Theatre. The mandolinist and songwriter is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist and was a founding member of the bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers. In his solo career, Thile has released eight albums, including Laysongs most recently in 2021. A limited number of tickets are available.