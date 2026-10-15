Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
The music never stops in the capital city and this roundup is proof. Catch concerts by artists like Weezer, Gorillaz, and Phoebe Bridgers. Foodie moments are also aplenty thanks to the return of Hot Luck Fest and Austin Coffee Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, October 15
Moody Center presents Gorillaz in concert
Alternative rock band Gorillaz returns to Austin for a live show at Moody Center. The group, best known for hit songs like “Feel Good” and “Rhinestone Eyes,” will play in support of their new album, The Mountain. Select seating is available on Ticketmaster.
Austin City Limits Live presents Modest Mouse in concert
Modest Mouse is back in Austin to perform for one night only. The duo takes the stage at Austin City Limits Live to play songs from their new album, An Eraser and a Maze. Modest Mouse is best known for songs including “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.” Get more details from AXS.
Friday, October 16
Hot Luck
Hot Luck is back for another year of culinary events by day and live entertainment by night. Highlights of the two-day event at Assembly Hall include a signature feast at Franklin Barbecue, a house party, chef-driven experiences, and more. Attendees can also enjoy a performance by Afro-Appalachian singer Mon Rovîa at Mohawk as part of festival programming. Tickets and passes are on sale now.
Moody Center present Phoebe Bridgers in concert
Singer Phoebe Bridgers makes another stop in Austin as part of The Lost Tour. The folk pop artist is best known for her melancholic lyrics, acoustic guitar skills, and involvement in the group Boygenius. Her top solo songs include “Motion Sickness” and “I Know The End.” Find seats on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, October 17
Austin Coffee Festival
Celebrate the world’s most famous bean for two days straight at the Palmer Events Center. Austin Coffee Festival highlights include live music, coffee tastings, appearances from curated roasters, and food that pairs perfectly with a cuppa. Single day tickets and two-day passes are available. Visitors will also receive a free tote packed with goodies from local small businesses. Tickets are on sale now. Admission is free for kids 12 and under.
Markets for Makers presents Austin Fall Market
The Palmer Events center transforms into a massive vendor market for two back-to-back days. Shop from over 120 artisans, get creative at DIY stations, capture memories at themed photo walls, and stay in the shopping spirit with snacks available onsite.
Sunday, October 18
Moody Center presents Weezer in concert
Rock band Weezer comes back to Austin on their Weezer: The Gathering tour with The Shins and Silversun Pickups. The iconic group has released 20 studio albums in their career and are best known for chart-topping songs such as “Buddy Holly,” "Pork and Beans,” and “Island in the Sun.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.