Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 8 things to do in Austin this weekend
World-class racing, concerts, and film screenings make it easy to explore the city with nonstop entertainment. Experience Formula 1 at the Circuit of the Americas, or enjoy LGBTQ+ films at Prism 38. Check out the top eight things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, October 16
aGLIFF presents Prism 38
The oldest film festival in Austin showcases LGBTQ+ cinema at Galaxy Theatres and various other local venues. Prism 37 will present exclusive events, screenings, and more. Notable programming from the four-day event includes a 25th anniversary screening of the opening night film Sordid Lives, plus the closing night film Other People’s Bodies. Visit the festival website for more information.
Bass Concert Hall presents Iliza Shlesinger presents Iliza: Live!
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings high energy humor to the stage at Bass Concert Hall. Shlesinger has released six specials on Netflix including Hot Forever in 2022 and Elder Millennial in 2018. She recently released her first Prime Video special Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal. Tickets are available now.
Moody Center presents Ice Cube in concert
Hip hop star Ice Cube performs live at Moody Center. The accomplished artist, actor, and entrepreneur is best known in the music industry for his Compton-bred rhymes and his time as part of the influential group, N.W.A. He comes to Austin in support of Truth to Power - Four Decades of Attitude, his first national tour in a decade. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Friday, October 17
Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix Weekend
World-class racing rolls into the spotlight at Circuit of the Americas with the return of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix weekend. This year’s top moments include races featuring the fastest drivers in the world, music performances by headliners such as KYGO and Garth Brooks, amusement rides, and more. All ticket purchases include access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Moody Center presents Jonas Brothers in concert
Sibling pop band Jonas Brothers bring their national tour to the Moody Center for a live show. The brothers come to Austin in support of their new album, Greetings from Your Hometown. The Jonas Brothers are best known for their Disney channel celebrity and for their top songs including “Sucker,” “Year 3000,” and “Burnin’ Up.” Get more details and seating availability on Ticketmaster.
ACL Live presents Jay Leno
Comedian goliath Jay Leno comes to ACL Live for one night only. The longtime late night show host and stand-up comedian currently produces and hosts the primetime CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage. A limited number of tickets are available now.
Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Intergalactic adventure and the fight between good and evil take center stage at this special Long Center for the Performing Arts production. Star Wars fans can experience a screening of Return of the Jedi accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra live. Tickets to both screenings are on sale now. This event is suitable for audiences of all ages.
Sunday, October 19
Bass Concert Hall presents MasterChef All-Stars Live!
The popular cooking competition show MasterChef comes to Bass Concert Hall for a live show. MasterChef All-Stars Live! will feature live chef battles, challenges, and unique culinary creations. The audience will also hear from chefs on what it’s like to cook in the famous on-screen kitchen and interact with the show’s judges. They'll also share some personal tips.