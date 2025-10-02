Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Nonstop musical performances, spooky celebrations, and festival fun are on the agenda in the days ahead. Catch headlining shows and more at Austin City Limits Music Festival, or test your mettle at the return of House of Torment. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, October 2
Gibson Street Bar presents Twisted Carnival
Sip on spooky cocktails and celebrate the season at Gibson Street Bar’s Twisted Carnival pop-up. This special activation will transform the bar into a warped carnival-inspired space complete with creepy clowns, frighteningly good drinks, and food from the Jewboy Sliders trailer. Twisted Carnival is open through October 31. Admission is free and for adults 21 and older.
Broadway in Austin presents Kimberly Akimbo
The coming-of-age story of teenage Kimberly Akimbo comes to life on stage at Bass Concert Hall. This Broadway production will focus on Kimberly’s move to a new town as she embarks on a great adventure colored with family dysfunction, her first crush, and a rare genetic condition. Shows are scheduled through October 5.
Friday, October 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The biggest names in music and rising stars from Texas and beyond come to Zilker Park for the return of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year’s festival headliners include Hozier, The Killers, Luke Combs, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, and more. ACL performances continue next weekend, October 10-12. Select day tickets and weekend passes are still available.
Round Rock Arts Fest
Venture just outside of the city limits for family-friendly activities at Round Rock Arts Fest. Visitors can experience interactive art, live music, food and drink vendors, visual art, and more at Centennial Plaza. Admission to the three-day event also includes access to the Oktoberfest area hosted by Bluebonnet Beer Company. Round Rock Arts Fest is free and open to the public.
Rainey Street District presents First Friday
A newest monthly block party kicks off in the Rainey Street District. Explore the downtown area and visit local venues such as Bangers, Augustine, and the Stay Put for special offerings and entertainment. The inaugural First Friday will also feature work by artist-in-residence Felipe Gomez on display at Victory Lap. First Fridays are free and open to the public.
House of Torment
One of Austin’s premier haunted experiences returns for another year. House of Torment visitors can test their mettle at three attractions: Torment '99, The Arrival, and The Abandoned. Additional spooky activations include mini escape games, axe throwing, zombie hunting, and the Neon Coffin Secret Bar for those 21 and over. House of Torment is open through November 9.
Saturday, October 4
Moody Center presents Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour
Comedian and actor Katt Williams performs live at Moody Center. The longtime entertainer is best known for his numerous standup specials, including Woke Foke and World War III, both streaming on Netflix. Williams has also appeared in films such as Friday After Next and Norbit. Get more details on Ticketmaster.